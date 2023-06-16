GREEN BAY — Rashan Gary won’t proclaim that he’ll be ready for the Sept. 10 regular-season opener. He won’t say that he’ll be ready for the July 25 first practice of training camp, either.

“I'll be ready when I'll be ready,” the Green Bay Packers fifth-year outside linebacker said repeatedly before the team’s mandatory minicamp — and, with it, the offseason program — drew to a close with a team-building paintballing trip on Thursday.

What Gary will acknowledge, however, is this: While he wouldn’t recommend tearing the ACL in your right knee, as he did during a Nov. 6 loss to the Detroit Lions in Detroit last year, the season-ending injury did free up his schedule to do something he’d promised his mother he’d do after leaving the University of Michigan early to enter the NFL Draft.

Complete the requisite coursework to earn his degree.

“I was able to have some time on my hands,” Gary acknowledged.

He’s spent the offseason putting his time to good use on rehabilitation, too. While Gary wouldn’t put a timeline on his return, general manager Brian Gutekunst had said earlier this offseason that Gary was ahead of schedule in his comeback, and head coach Matt LaFleur struck an optimistic chord this week, too.

“I can’t say enough great things about how he approaches anything he does on a daily basis,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, we all see the intensity at which he plays. He is a game-wrecker, a guy that can significantly impact whether you’re winning or losing (with) his ability to go out there and make plays.

“I just love his approach, his work ethic, him helping out some of the younger guys. He’s been very vocal. I just think he’s made and wired the right way. We’re definitely lucky to have a guy like that.”

And the Packers can hardly wait to have him back on the field, as Gary was on the precipice of becoming one of the NFL’s elite edge rushers at the time of his injury.

Although the 2019 first-round pick (No. 12 overall) has not yet had a double-digit sack season and played sparingly as a rookie behind the Smith Bros. tandem of Za’Darius and Preston Smith that season, his arrow had clearly been pointing up until that fateful day on Ford Field’s unforgiving artificial turf.

Gary went from playing 244 defensive snaps and registering two sacks and 19 quarterback pressures in 2019 to playing 456 snaps and recording five sacks and 48 pressures. His pass-rush win rate was 10.5% in 2019 and 13.8% in 2020.

Then came 2021, when he had a team-high 9.5 sacks and ranked second among NFL edge defenders in pressures (81) and pass-rush win rate (26%), according to Pro Football Focus.

In his 8½ games before the injury last season, Gary had six sacks and 38 pressures before suffering the knee injury early in the third quarter against the Lions.

“Man, Rashan’s always been a fighter. He has been a hard worker,” Preston Smith said. “He’s trying to get back as fast as he can and be as healthy as he can. He’s trying to return better than when he left.”

If Gary does return to form, it would give defensive coordinator Joe Barry a bevy of pass-rushing options given the addition of rookie first-round pick Lukas Van Ness and the marked late-season improvement of 2022 fifth-round pick Kingsley Enagbare, whose playing time spiked after Gary’s injury.

Van Ness can rush as a down lineman alongside Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark, while Smith, Gary, Enagbare and inside linebacker Quay Walker, who did some edge rushing following Gary’s injury, could come at quarterbacks from a myriad of angles.

“Rashan gets hurt and we had to do some different things to generate a pass rush,” Gutekunst said after picking Van Ness. “I’m kind of an old-school guy. It all starts up front with the pass rush. When we lost Rashan, that took a lot of resources to make sure we could get a pass rush.”

For his part, Gary insisted he didn’t struggle with the mental side of his recovery as other players have admitted to doing.

“I would say I’ve really been handling everything good,” he said. “There really hasn’t been no tough part.”

He also insists that he’s not thinking about the uncertain future of being in a contract year and coming off a major injury. Before he went down in Detroit, Gary was in line for a monster extension payday — Spotrac pegged it at four years, $104 million — but he’s instead heading into the 2023 season playing on the fifth-year option of $10.982 million as the final year of his rookie deal. While that money is fully guaranteed, it’s far less than the up-front signing bonus of a long-term extension would be.

“I don’t think about that. I didn’t even know it was that time,” Gary claimed. “Like I said, I’m just taking it day by day. I’ll be ready when I’m ready.”

And when he is, he insisted, he’ll be back to where he was pre-injury.

“I’m still the same guy,” Gary said. “Ain’t nothing changed.”