GREEN BAY — Malik Heath insists he is a changed man.

He says he looks back at the guy he was during most of his college career and shakes his head at the dumb things he did. With a young son of his own now, he promises to do better.

And he swears the brimming-with-potential wide receiver the Green Bay Packers got after the draft isn’t the fool who went undrafted because — and he brought these up, unprompted, during a locker-room conversation this week — he had “a lot of off-the-field issues” that forced many NFL teams to remove him from their draft boards entirely.

“I got a lot of calls before the draft, but it didn’t work out because I had a lot of off-the-field issues. Which I take full responsibility for as a man,” Heath said. “I’m a changed man, and I’m trying to build on that. Just keep building.”

If this is all true, if Heath has indeed learned his lessons and matured as much as he claims he has, then the Packers’ wide receiver competition just got a lot more interesting.

For while general manager Brian Gutekunst has spent six picks on the position over the past two drafts (Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Touré, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Grant DuBose), Heath has shown throughout the first week of camp that he deserves to be in the conversation — and not just because of the touchdown catch he had during the 2-minute drill with the second-string offense near the end of Thursday’s practice.

That touchdown, against rookie cornerback Carrington Valentine, was the difference for the offense, which won the day for the first time in camp — meaning all the defensive players had to do the punitive post-practice calisthenics (up-downs, this time) instead of the offense for the first time all camp.

That play was just the latest attention-grabber from Heath, who has carried a strong offseason performance into camp so far and made a sparkling deep ball catch from Jordan Love during 1-on-1s earlier in practice.

“Malik’s done a lot of great things,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “You see it. He’s a strong, strong football player. He can run through contact. He does a good job of releasing off the line of scrimmage. He’s got really good ball skills. And he’s a bigger guy.

“I think Malik’s shown us what he can do, and now it’s about the consistency with which he does it, like all these young players. How consistently can you do it down in and down out?

“He had a situation (the other) day where he ran the wrong route and he kind of put his head down. I’m like, ‘Dude, you can’t worry about that. Mistakes are going to happen. It’s all about how you respond.’ I think he is a talented young player, a guy that really look forward to putting in some situations and seeing how he responds in the game.”

It’s not hard to see why Heath would have been drafted — likely early on Day 3 — if not for his off-the-field mistakes. At 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds, he has the size the Packers crave in their receivers, and although his 4.64-second 40-yard dash time was slow for a wideout, his play speed hasn’t been a problem. He snatches the ball with his hands when catching and seems to be a willing and able blocker.

He’s already made a strong connection with fellow rookie draft pick Sean Clifford, the quarterback on Thursday’s touchdown and someone who figures to be looking for Heath a lot in the Packers’ three preseason games, the first of which is Aug. 11 at Cincinnati.

“Man, I think Malik is super talented, super under the radar,” said Clifford, who once threw to Heath at a high-school prospect camp. “It’s funny, because I’m not throwing with the 1s, so I’m not throwing with Christian and Samori and ‘Rome’ and them. So you’ve got to figure out who your guys are, and Malik, I’m excited to go into the preseason with that guy. He’s always open.”

For his part, Heath does seem to grasp what’s at stake. A four-star recruit coming out of Callaway High School in Jackson, Miss., he was the top-rated prep prospect in the state and committed to Mississippi State before having to attend Copiah Lincoln Community College for two seasons.

Then, in 21 games over two years at MSU, he had 71 catches for 749 yards and eight touchdowns. But his on-the-field success was undercut by what he did away from football.

Before he’d even played a game for the Bulldogs, he was pulled over for driving under the influence, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit) and driving without a license and without insurance in August 2020.

To end his first season at Mississippi State, Heath was part of a brawl with Tulsa players at the end of the Army Bowl and was seen bragging on a social media video about how he kicked a Tulsa player who was on the ground.

Then, in December 2021, he was involved in a serious crash near Starkville, Miss., in which he suffered serious injuries that required surgery and forced him to miss the team’s season-ending appearance in the Liberty Bowl.

Heath entered the transfer portal after that and wound up at Ole Miss, where he was the Rebels’ leading receiver last season (60 receptions and 971 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games). He said the move between in-state rivals changed everything for him.

“I feel like ever since I got to Ole Miss, got into a different environment, I was a different guy,” Heath said. “I was just a young kid. Young and not smart, not thinking about the consequences. Now, I know that. I’m 23, I’ve got my own son, and I’m trying to teach him.”

If Heath can continue on his current trajectory, he has a chance to make the 53-man roster. Wicks and DuBose have missed extended time with injuries — Wicks returned to action from a concussion on Thursday, while DuBose remains on the non-football injury list with a back problem — and wide receivers coach Jason Vrable moved Heath from the X receiver position to the Z receiver spot this week in hopes of expanding his repertoire.

That said, he must also prove himself capable on special teams, where he’s been a flyer on punt coverage in camp.

“I’m getting comfortable every day with the Z position and I’m just trying to stay consistent and keep stacking (good) days,” Heath said. “The most important thing is just trying to get on special teams right now. I’m an undrafted guy, so I need to get on those special teams.

“There’s a real chance for guys like me. We’ve just got to keep being consistent and keep attacking every day.”