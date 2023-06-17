GREEN BAY — Jaire Alexander suddenly appeared, seemingly out of thin air.

The Green Bay Packers two-time second-team All-Pro cornerback — and occasional agent of chaos — wrapped Jordan Love in a sneak-attacking, from-behind bear hug and declared, “QB1! Best QB in the league!”

While Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and a few other quarterbacks around the NFL might say otherwise, it was the loquacious Alexander’s way of publicly proclaiming his support for the first-year starter, even if it came with an addendum.

“But tell him to stop trying me,” Alexander playfully said, a reference to the wayward Love pass that Alexander had picked off at the end of the final practice of the team’s mandatory minicamp last week.

As the Packers players embarked on roughly 40 days of down time — save for their workouts and occasional on-their-own study of their iPad playbooks and notebooks — they did so fully aware that the uncertainty about the team’s immediate future at the quarterback position had been clearly resolved.

The departed Aaron Rodgers is long gone now, officially off in the Big Apple, where he’d been seen going to playoff games and Broadway musicals and the Tony Awards and bonding with his new New York Jets teammates — embracing the team-bonding and connection-building with young players that he seemed to shirk a year ago in advance of what turned out to be his final season in Green Bay.

In his place is Love, with 157 career regular-season snaps, one start of an NFL game that actually counted in the standings, and an undercurrent of optimism that — at this point — is based more on faith than facts, although that didn’t deter Love from gushing about how good he thinks the 2023 team can be.

“I think we’ve got a great team,” Love said. “I think we have a good offense, a young offense. We have a lot of work to keep putting in, keep building together. And I think we have a really good defense. Once we get everybody back and healthy, we’ll be really good.

“I think we’ve got playmakers on offense. I think all the weapons we have at receiver, tight end and running back, we’ve got guys who can make plays. … I think once everybody gets rolling, gets comfortable with the offense and being where they need to be every play, the sky’s the limit for us.”

Maybe.

Maybe not.

Any honest accounting of Love’s offseason must acknowledge that nothing that occurred — during the five open-to-the-media practices or the six closed to outsiders throughout organized team activity practices and minicamp — conclusively proved even to his most ardent supporters inside 1265 Lombardi Avenue that Love is absolutely, positively ready to play arguably the most challenging position in all of professional sports at the highest level.

But throughout the process of installing the offense (one more tailored to Love’s skillset instead of Rodgers’), getting a feel for one another during practices (seven of Love’s top receivers are rookies or second-year players, and a pair of tight ends are rookie draft picks, too), and building team chemistry, Love undoubtedly took steps toward being better prepared for the rigors of the job than he was before the offseason program began.

“I think the offseason, certainly you have your foundational principles, but it is a good time to experiment a little bit with certain things,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “There’s a lot of experimentation as well as evaluation on what we’re doing well.

“Just building a rapport, not only on the field, but a personal rapport (is important). How can you best communicate with each other? Certainly, the more reps that you get on the field, I think, is always beneficial, just learning how people move and getting the indicators from a quarterback’s perspective. I think that’s absolutely critical in terms of being able to anticipate and throw on time. I just think it naturally helps them, the more reps you get with one another.

To be sure, Love had his good, bad and ugly moments during the open practices. His 96-yard touchdown strike to Christian Watson was a thing of beauty during the first minicamp practice; he also had touchdown throws during OTAs to Watson and Doubs that were the kind of on-target balls an NFL quarterback must throw with regularity to be successful.

But he also broke veteran quarterbacks coach Tom Clements’ rule about late-and-over-the-middle throws with an end-zone interception to safety Tarvarius Moore end a 2-minute drill, chucked a handful of ducks that quacked and wobbled their way downfield, and saw Alexander get the better of him with an INT in the 2-minute drill during Wednesday’s final practice.

“I want to challenge him,” Alexander said of Love. “For sure.”

Surely, more challenges await once the team reconvenes in late July — rookies, quarterbacks and players coming off injuries report on July 21, veterans arrive on July 25 and the first full-squad practice is July 26 — when the preparation for the team’s 17-game regular season will intensify.

“He’s shown progress almost on a daily basis,” LaFleur said. “But it’s going to be important and incumbent on himself to just show that initiative and stay in his playbook.”

As of now, Love has seemingly done his part to improve his chances for success. But he’s not even at the starting line of his quarterbacking journey, the twists and turns of which even he cannot predict.

“It’s been good. It’s been a lot of progress,” Love said. “I’m always working my game, working on little things I see on film. Maybe I missed a throw, maybe I moved in the pocket and my feet weren’t set. Just trying to find those little things.

“(I’m) just continuing the progression I’ve made so far. Just keep it going.”