GREEN BAY — You know those press-conference highlight mixes you see every now and again on ESPN? The ones with Jim Mora asking “Playoffs?” or Herm Edwards reminding everybody “You play … to win … the game” and other coaches going off with reporters?

Matt LaFleur had his moment Monday. It was tame by comparison, so he probably won’t make the top 10 on SportsCenter. But the Green Bay Packers reached his breaking point on questions about five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari’s mysterious absence from Sunday’s 25-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Things went from bad to worse on the left side of the offensive line thereafter, as the Packers lost two-time Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins to a left knee injury early in the second quarter — an injury that is expected to sideline Jenkins for multiple weeks and could land him on injured reserve.

Bakhtiari was deactivated 90 minutes before kickoff, ostensibly because of his surgically repaired left knee, which he originally injured during a Dec. 31, 2020, practice.

That injury sent Bakhtiari on a frustrating odyssey that continues to this day, during which Bakhtiari continues to be a vocal, vehement critic of artificial playing surfaces, like the FieldTurf inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

When reporters sought clarity on whether Bakhtiari’s knee had flared up during the week, leading him to be unavailable for Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, or if Bakhtiari didn’t play because the game was on artificial grass and he was unwilling to put himself at greater risk, LaFleur took two questions before shutting down the conversation before a third could be completed.

Asked if Bakhtiari didn’t play because the game was on turf, or because he had an issue with his knee during the week, LaFleur replied, “Well, his knee is injured. There was swelling. So.”

Asked if Bakhtiari would have played had the game been at Lambeau Field on grass, LaFleur replied, “I don’t believe so.”

When the next question began with the phrase, “Just to clarify …,” LaFleur ended the discussion.

“I’m not talking about it. All right, that’s it. Just to clarify, I’m done talking about it,” LaFleur said. “I’m not talking about it.”

As a result, one question that remained unanswered was when LaFleur learned that Bakhtiari wouldn’t be playing against the Falcons. Second-year tackle Rasheed Walker, who started in Bakhtiari’s place, said Monday that Bakhtiari told him on Saturday night that he’d be starting.

“Bakh told me that he wasn’t going to be able to go Saturday; I was ready to go,” Walker said.

Bakhtiari didn’t speak to reporters after Sunday’s game; at midweek, when asked whether he would refuse to play in games on artificial surfaces, Bakhtiari was evasive.

“I don’t think that’s a conversation that should be had,” Bakhtiari had said on Wednesday. “I just don’t think that’s … it’s not appropriate.”

The Packers have four more games on artificial turf this season: At Detroit against the Lions at Ford Field on Nov. 23, at the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 11; at Carolina, which switched from grass to FieldTurf before the season, on Dec. 24; and at Minnesota against the Vikings on Dec. 31.

As if playing without Bakhtiari wasn’t problematic enough, the Packers lost Jenkins on a second-quarter run play when AJ Dillon fell on his leg after a short gain. Jenkins stayed in the game and pass protected on quarterback Jordan Love’s touchdown pass to Jayden Reed on the next play. Jenkins was also on the field for the ensuing extra point.

“I’ve got to give him credit. He stayed in there and battled and played another two plays,” LaFleur said. “When they told me he was (out), it actually kind of shocked me because I saw the initial hit. I was a little concerned, I saw him slow to get up, but then he kept going and I thought he was going to be able to play through it.”

Jenkins confirmed that he sustained a torn MCL in his left knee — the same knee in which he tore the ACL in October 2021 — and when speaking briefly in the locker room Monday with reporters, he was wearing a bulky brace on his knee.

Asked if he thought the injury was turf-related, Jenkins replied, “I felt like it had something to do with it. (My) foot got caught in the ground and the turf didn’t want to give, and all those good things. It was just unfortunate, but it is what it is. It’s football.”

Without Jenkins, Royce Newman filled in at left guard, but LaFleur said the coaches would discuss on Monday night if Newman would start next Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints or if Sean Rhyan or someone else might get the call.

“I think that’s a conversation we’re going to have tonight and kind of figure out who we want to roll out there,” LaFleur said. “But it’s always a competitive situation.”

Extra points

Rookie outside linebacker Lukas Van Ness came through the locker room with a protective sleeve on his right elbow after leaving Sunday’s game with the injury. His status for the matchup with the Saints is unclear. … Quarterback Jordan Love had a similar sleeve on his right leg and was carrying an ice machine and a bag of ice on his way out of the locker room. LaFleur said “I don’t believe so” when asked if there’d be any issues with Love’s health this week. … LaFleur remained bothered by the 211 rushing yards his defense surrendered to the Falcons, primarily because many of the mistakes were “self-inflicted,” he said.