GREEN BAY — Jordan Love wasn’t necessarily surprised when the play-call came into his helmet headset Wednesday. The Green Bay Packers quarterback knew it was in the playbook, and he knew what an athletic freak his rookie tight end, Luke Musgrave, is.

Still, the fact that head coach Matt LaFleur actually ran the play — a jet sweep on which Love flipped the ball forward to an in-motion Musgrave coming across the formation — during an 11-on-11 red-zone period during the team’s joint practice with the New England Patriots did bring a smile to Love’s face.

“We did do that, yeah,” Love said, smiling before adding, “When you’ve got a guy that’s as fast as that, like Luke, (you) just try to find different ways to use him.

“It’s interesting. It’s a new play for us, something we haven’t been able to do in the past, but with his speed, (we’re) just trying to find ways to use him.”

The 6-foot-6, 253-pound Musgrave ran his 40-yard dash in 4.61 seconds at the NFL scouting combine in February — his 1.54-second 10-yard split led all tight ends at the combine and showed his ability to quickly accelerate — and his size-speed combination has been obvious to anyone who’s seen him in action during the offseason practices or training camp.

“From the moment he stepped on the field, I’ve been in awe of the kind of stuff he can do —running down the seam, playing outside, running go balls, beating corners down the field,” said super-fast wide receiver Christian Watson, who said he’s also been joking with coaches lately about players like Jayden Reed and Musgrave stealing his jet-sweep opportunities from him. “He’s definitely been a specimen out there and I’m excited to see what he continues to do.”

Of course, as wild and crazy as the play-call might’ve been, it only gained about 3 yards, as Musgrave was run out of bounds by Patriots linebackers Marte Mapu and Ja'Whaun Bentley after Mapu defeated running back Patrick Taylor’s block at the point of attack.

Still, it sure was fun.

“Oh yeah. Those are awesome,” Musgrave said with a laugh. “We would rep 'em in college. I had a few in college, but we never ran it in a game. Hopefully, that doesn't get me kicked off that end-around because I kind of got out-leveraged.

“Those are fun, so hopefully we keep on doing it.”

Forcing his way onto the field?

Carrington Valentine has already shown that he’s not your everyday seventh-round draft pick.

But the rookie cornerback from Kentucky has been so impressive both in practice and during last week’s preseason opener at Cincinnati that LaFleur acknowledged Wednesday before practice that the coaches are going to have to explore ways to get him on the field when the games start to count.

“We definitely have to look at something, because he’s done a lot up to this point,” LaFleur said of Valentine, who had an interception, three pass break-ups and four tackles against the Bengals, a continuation of his upward trajectory. “Again, he’s got to keep progressing. There’s still a lot of ball in front of us in terms of practices. We’ve got two more preseason games.

“We’ll just see how he progresses. But up to this point, he’s worthy of getting some snaps, for sure.”

LaFleur said one option would be to “potentially” move cornerback Rasul Douglas to safety, where no one has distinguished himself in the competition for a starting spot at this point.

“It’s trying to find those best five (defensive backs),” LaFleur said, likening the search for a starting five on the offensive line. “We’re going to look at everything and try to put our best people who can make plays. … We’ll see where it goes.”