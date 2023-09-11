CHICAGO — Given how loud the cacophony emanating from the Soldier Field visitors’ locker room was after it passed through a cinder-block wall, it had to be borderline deafening inside.

The Green Bay Packers had successfully launched the Jordan Love Era with a convincing 38-20 victory over the rivals-in-name-only-at-this-point Chicago Bears on their home turf on Sunday afternoon, and head coach Matt LaFleur had just presented the team’s new starting quarterback with a well-deserved game ball.

And Love's teammates went nuts.

“There’s a big-time belief in that locker room for Jordan Love,” LaFleur said emphatically moments after the celebration ended. “I think the guys, they’re going to rally around him. They’re excited for him. They love him. They respect him.

“I think you saw that today.”

And, heard it.

“Just being in the locker room with the guys, they’re awesome,” Love said when asked about the scene. “I was actually given a game ball today, and those guys were just going crazy in there. It’s an awesome feeling for me. I mean, we’ve got a great team. I love those guys.”

Carrying on the three decades-old tradition — established by his quarterbacking ancestors Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers — of beating the Bears, Love was magnificent Sunday.

Although he wasn’t perfect, which both he and LaFleur acknowledged, he wasn’t too far off—and far better than the Bears’ latest quarterbacking hope, Justin Fields. Love finished the game having completed 15 of 27 passes for 245 yards with three touchdowns for a passer rating of 123.2.

But almost importantly, Love didn’t turn the ball over, as he avoided throwing interceptions (although he had one close call) and fumbling. Fields, meanwhile, fumbled when the game was still close and then threw a defeat-clinching pick-6 interception to inside linebacker Quay Walker that made it 38-14.

Sure, Love missed wide-open tight end Luke Musgrave for what could have been a 56-yard touchdown late in the first half when the Bears inexplicably lost the 6-foot-6, 253-pound Musgrave in coverage. And after their opening-possession touchdown, the Packers went three-and-out on their next two drives.

But that’s nitpicking. Love was terrific.

“I think it speaks a lot of him and this team and where we want to go and who we want to be,” said running back Aaron Jones, who accounted for 127 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns — a 1-yard touchdown dive to punctuate the Packers’ opening drive of the second half to make it 17-6, and a 35-yard fourth-down catch-and-run on a throw from Love that pushed the score to 24-6.

“We could’ve came out here and laid down and listened to what everybody was saying going into the season. But we’ve got a group of determined men who don’t like what’s being said about us. So, we’re going to go prove people wrong — not just for that but to show that we’re a good football team.”

Just as impressively, in those moments when things didn’t go as planned, Love never panicked.

On the very next play after the Musgrave miss, Love hit rookie wideout Jayden Reed for a 30-yard gain, setting up Anders Carlson’s 52-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

And, after the Bears pulled within 24-14 at the end of the third quarter, Love made sure he didn’t let a small mistake turn into a catastrophe. When he fumbled an exchange and the ball landed on the turf, Love coolly picked it up, moved within the pocket and found Musgrave, yet again inexplicably all alone downfield, for a 37-yard gain.

On the next play, Love hit Romeo Doubs for Doubs’ second TD catch of the day, and order had been restored.

“I thought he did a fantastic job in his debut,” Doubs said of Love, whose lone previous NFL regular-season start had been in 2021, a 13-7 loss at Kansas City after Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. “I thought he did really good. A lot of poise. Jordan’s been like that since I got in last year. (But) I know he knows, just like I do, that you’ve got to keep building on that.”

Added left guard Elgton Jenkins: “I just told him, I’m proud of him. It’s been a long four years for him. I just wanted him to go out there and play his game and do his thing. For him to go out there with the composure in his first game starting is great. We only can get better from here.”

Even if you’re grading on a curve that accounts for how bad the Bears looked for much of the day — a 3-14 team a year ago, the Bears started their rebuilding process before the Packers and yet appear to be significantly behind their rivals already — it shouldn’t take away from how impressive Love & Co. were.

Playing without game-breaking wide receiver Christian Watson, who was inactive because of a hamstring injury, the Packers’ pass-catching group was comprised of Doubs, who was on a snap limit; wide receiver Samori Touré, who played 112 snaps as a rookie a year ago; and a bunch of rookies (Musgrave, plus wide receivers Malik Heath, Dontayvion Wicks and Reed).

Doubs, who isn’t exactly a seasoned veteran in Year 2, caught only four passes, but two of them were touchdowns. Reed’s two catches were huge (30- and 18-yard gains, both on scoring drives) and he had a 35-yard punt return. And Musgrave had three catches for 50 yards, including that 37-yarder to set up the final touchdown.

And kudos to LaFleur and his staff, who put together a game plan that schemed open those inexperienced receivers and leaned heavily on Jones, who delivered — at least after being limited to just five first-half touches.

“I thought we played a complete game — four quarters,” LaFleur said. “It was far from perfect and there’s a lot of cleaning up, but I thought our guys played hard. They played physical. That’s exactly what we’ve been talking about all offseason, just more or less our style of play.

“Certainly, again, a lot to clean up. We’ve got to be a little bit more disciplined. There’s things we have to do as coaches. I’ve got to be a lot better. But it’s a good start. Again, it’s only one game, and we’ll enjoy it for 24 hours. And then we’ll be on to Atlanta.”