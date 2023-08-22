GREEN BAY — If HBO and NFL Films had decided to bring their camera crews to Titletown instead of spending their summer with the New York Jets and new quarterback/savior Aaron Rodgers, it would have been easy for producers to find themselves their little-known, against-the-odds player for their root-for-the-underdog storyline for the 2023 Green Bay Packers.

Running back Emanuel Wilson.

As a bonus, Aaron Jones, the starter at Wilson’s position and his biggest supporter, would have been happy to guest-narrate in Liev Schrieber’s stead.

Entering Monday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders, no one in the NFL has rushed for more yards this preseason than Wilson (174). No one is averaging more yards per carry (8.3). No one has scored more rushing touchdowns (two). And no one has broken off a longer run than Wilson’s 80-yard touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 11.

That Wilson did what he did that night in Cincinnati (111 yards and two touchdowns on six carries) was significant not only because it served notice to the coaching and personnel staffs alike that he was worth considering for a roster spot, but also because of the day on which it happened.

It was also the 14th anniversary of the death of Wilson’s father, Manuel. For Wilson, who was just 10 years old at the time, believes his father was watching that night, whispering, “Smurf, keep working, keep going.”

That’s exactly what Wilson has done, too — even though he admitted he wanted to quit playing the game he loved after his dad’s death.

“My mom told me, ‘You can’t stop just because he’s gone. You’ve got to keep going. He’s always in your corner, always going to be there in the end zone,’” Wilson recounted. “He’s always been with me since the day he died. I can’t even explain it. I just know that he’s always here for me.”

Jones, who lost his father unexpectedly in April 2021, fully understood those emotions. In the Packers’ home opener five months after his father’s death, he wore a necklace containing some of his father’s ashes and scored four touchdowns in a 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on “Monday Night Football.”

On one of those touchdowns, Jones lost the necklace in the end zone, and late that night, long after the Lambeau Field crowd had gone home, head athletic trainer Bryan “Flea” Engel found it.

“I know what he’s gone through,” Jones said of Wilson’s grief. “After his first (touchdown), I just told him that, ‘Hey, that was for your pops. He’s here. He’s watching. He has the best seat in the house.’ And I was like, ‘Go do it again.’ And he just kept having a night. You can’t help but think his dad was out there on the field with him.

“I started kind of tearing up on the sideline, just because he’s gone through a lot, and to finally succeed and not have the person you want here but here with you (in spirit), he knows he was there with him.”

The 5-foot-10, 226-pound Wilson was a Division II second-team All-American last season at Fort Valley State, a historically black college in Georgia, where he played two seasons after starting his college career at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C.

In two seasons at Fort Valley State, Wilson ran for 2,206 yards and 24 touchdowns, including 1,371 yards and 17 TDs last season, when he was the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference player of the year.

He entered the NFL entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent in May with the Denver Broncos but was cut three days later. The Packers, who took an interest in Wilson after he took part in the postseason NFLPA Bowl and HBCU Legacy Bowl, signed him a week after the Broncos released him.

Wilson turned heads early in camp by breaking several long runs, including a long touchdown during one of the live tackling periods head coach Matt LaFleur instituted among younger players at the end of practice.

But as easy as Wilson is to root for given his path to the NFL, his effectiveness as a runner alone won’t be enough to get him a spot on the 53-man roster — even if he has another huge rushing game in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

“A lot of it is going to come down to what else do you have to offer,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said last week. “There’s got to be a certain prerequisite in terms of your ability to run the football, but what are you doing in pass protection? What are you doing on (special) teams? How are you catching the ball out of the backfield? All that plays into it in determining who’s going to be that third back.”

Added LaFleur: “Those are areas that we’re going to have to see improvement. Not that he’s done a bad job; it’s just you want to see the consistency of that.

“Obviously, whoever the third back is, he has to have a role on (special) teams. I haven’t been on too many teams where they’re not a key contributor in that facet of the game. That’s a big learning curve for a lot of young players, especially when you’re a star player at your school and you’re not getting a lot of those reps.

“We’ve got to put him in those situations in practice and, hopefully, he can continue to improve and grow and be a force there.”

With two other candidates for the No. 3 running back job — rookie seventh-round pick Lew Nichols and former practice-squad standout Tyler Goodson — both missing extended time with shoulder injuries, Wilson has undeniably taken advantage of his opportunity.

It’s unclear whether either Nichols or Goodson will return to practice when the players get back to work on Tuesday, but even if they don’t, veteran Patrick Taylor looks like the odds-on favorite to keep the No. 3 job behind Jones and AJ Dillon.

Even as LaFleur praised Wilson’s in-game production, he also pointed out that Wilson will benefit from being in an NFL strength-and-conditioning program after his small-college start.

“There's a lot of room for him to continue to grow, and he's got to make sure (to) get his conditioning in a better spot,” LaFleur said. “But he's done a lot of good things. He's a good young player.”

That makes it more realistic for Wilson to earn a spot on the 16-player practice squad after final cuts are made on Aug. 29. That way, even if he doesn’t make the 53-man roster, he can keep pursuing his NFL dream — and making his late father proud — in Green Bay.

“I know that he’s proud of me, reaching my goals and everything in life,” Wilson said. “I know coming in as a rookie, sometimes you get overlooked for being undrafted. (But) you can’t pay attention to nobody else. You’ve got to stay focused on yourself.

“It’s good learning from those guys, like Tyler Goodson and AJ and Patrick and Aaron, because they’ve been here. I’m taking all the tips that I can to propel myself to get better each and every day.”