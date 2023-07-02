The 2023 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade brought big crowds Downtown on Sunday, following this year's theme of “From Sea to Shining Sea.”

Overcast skies and rain earlier in the day helped keep temperatures down for the annual parade, which featured 17 floats, plus bands, vehicles and special entries spread out in five divisions. Rains held off for the parade, following a few sprinkles at the 1 p.m. start.

The parade was organized by the City of Kenosha with Snap-on Inc. the lead sponsor for the parade. Kenosha County joined the City of Kenosha in supporting the parade, along with division sponsors Jockey International, First American Bank, AECOM, Kenosha Nissan and Festival Foods.

Check out complete coverage of the parade online at kenoshanews.com and in Wednesday's edition of the Kenosha News.