The Parker family: Jennifer Parker, Alexander Parker, 12-years-old, Corvin Parker, 9-years-old, and Rhiannon Parker, 6-years-old all earned their yellow belts in karate recently from Braun's Karate and Martial Arts dojo.

However, Jennifer said when they were testing, the instructors didn't think that Rhiannon, who was five at the time, would pass the test.

"They had a yellow-white belt because that's what they had prepared for her, and then she actually passed the test," Jennifer said. "They didn't expect her to do as well as she did."

As her mom, Jennifer said Rhiannon earning her yellow belt was "definitely a very proud moment."