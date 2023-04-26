Students, faculty, alumni and community members marked the fifth year of “Parkside Day” with a picnic, reunion and a day of philanthropy throughout the day Wednesday.

Parkside Day, established five years ago, celebrates giving back to the community and the university for student scholarships, programs and other efforts.

“It started strictly as a giving day, that’s a trend across nonprofits and higher education,” said Linnea Booher, director of donor and alumni engagement. “There’s so many pieces to Parkside Day. And my hope is with it that everybody, whether it’s an alumnus, a student, a faculty or staff member, community member, a board member or a corporate partner, can all see something in the day that gets them excited, and gets them thinking about giving back.”

At Parkside, volunteer options included blood donation and packaging hygiene, school and comfort kits with Clean the World, an organization that distributes recycled soap to children and families in countries with high death rates due to pneumonia and cholera.

“When we talk about building that culture of philanthropy it’s great to make other people feel good,” Booher said. “One of my favorite parts of my job in general is when I can turn around and connect a donor with their student recipient, and the magic that happens in that moment.”

UW-Parkside Chair of the Parkside Foundation Board, and alumnus, Steve “Rocky” Donovan, said the event’s growth and engagement has been inspirational.

“Watching the genesis of it in this short five years to where it’s grown in the engagement of both the student body itself, alumni and then the various organizations and companies (and) community, that’s kind of inspirational,” Donovan said. “It helps to create awareness that we have such a gem here in our backyard for the for the community, the students and the businesses that can utilize the talent pool that comes out of here, but also the other resources that the university provides.”

Other alumni were on hand to celebrate, including Harpreet Rooprai, who recently obtained his master’s degree from Parkside.

“It’s been awesome to see Parkside Day grow,” Rooprai said. “(Parkside Day) means growth to me.”

Last time as students

For some, it was their last Parkside Day as a student.

“I’ve been volunteering since I came here, minus the COVID year,” said Miraje Woods, a senior studying psychology and criminal justice. “I enjoy coming in and volunteering, talking about Parkside, spreading information.”

Miraje’s mother Lirhonda Price, a 2005 Parkside alumna and Goodwill of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago director of community relations, said she has been volunteering with her daughter for several years.

“She’s been volunteering with me since she was a young child, whether it was the Shalom Center or other places where we packed kits for teenagers,” Price said. “I love the opportunity to not only give back as an individual right now, and the work Goodwill does. Volunteerism is a core part of who we are as an organization and helps us deepen our community impact.”

This year was also the last Parkside Day for UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford.

“I was talking to a few of our students, and they said, ‘Oh, it’s your last Parkside day,’ and I said, ‘My last Parkside Day as chancellor, it’ll never be my last day,’” Ford said. “The spirit of Parkside remains no matter what.”

Ford said she saw numerous people come to show their support during Parkside Day, and is thankful for the event’s sponsors.

“We’re so proud and so appreciative of all of our sponsors, who have made today possible,” For said. “It’s a great day for everybody to celebrate what makes UW-Parkside, such a awesome learning community.”