Recent patents issued with Kenosha County area ties include:

Snap-on

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11709099 B2, initially filed July 1, 2019) developed by three inventors includign Timothy G. Ruther,of Carpentersville, Ill.; Gary F. Stefanik, of Elmhurst, Ill.; and Robert Hoevenaar, of De Weere, Netherlands, for “Method and system for calibrating imaging system.”

Asyst Technology

ASYST TECHNOLOGIES L.L.C., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11701995 B2, initially filed Oct. 20, 2021) developed by Scott T. Fladhammer, of Caledonia, and Michael B. Grimm, of Antioch, Ill., for “Adjuster gear screw.”

CNH Industrial

CNH INDUSTRIAL CANADA, LTD., Saskatoon, Canada has been assigned a patent (No. US 11711994 B2, initially filed March 29, 2019) developed by three inventors including Robert A. Zemenchik, of Kenosha, for “System and method for monitoring the condition of a lateral swath of a seedbed with a seedbed floor detection assembly.”

S.C. Johnson

S. C. JOHNSON & SON, INC., of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11708210 B2, initially filed May 10, 2021) developed by four inventors including Ronald H. Spang, Jr., of Kenosha, for “Trigger overcap assembly.”

S. C. JOHNSON & SON, INC., of Racine, has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0993027 S1, initially filed Nov. 28, 2022) developed by three inventors including Brian T. Davis, of Burlington, for “Container.”

Two inventors

Two inventors, Nathan Blank, of Burlington, and Roger Raetzman, of Pleasant Prairie, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11708788 B1, initially filed April 27, 2022) for “Outboard engine assembly.”

Andis

ANDIS COMPANY, of Sturtevant, has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0993535 S1, initially filed Oct. 30, 2020) developed by four inventors including Jeffrey D. Gross, of Kenosha, and Jassen R. Miller, of Trevor, for “Hair clipper.”

Medline

MEDLINE INDUSTRIES LP, of Northfield, Ill., has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0992849 S1, initially filed Jan. 21, 2020) developed by Megan Henken, of Wauconda, Ill., and Steve McNabb, of Kenosha, for “Microfiber booklet.”

Uncommonx

UNCOMMONX INC., of Chicago, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11704213 B2, initially filed June 17, 2021) developed by three inventors including Ryan Michael Pisani, of Burlington, for “Evaluation of policies of a system or portion thereof.

Diversey

DIVERSEY, INC., of Fort Mill, S.C. has been assigned a patent (No. US 11702255 B2, initially filed April 20, 2022) developed by five inventors including Nathan French, of Union Grove, and Paul Larson, of Franksville, for “Fluid container cap with dual-position restrictor.”

U.S. Gypsum

UNITED STATES GYPSUM COMPANY, of Chicago, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11702373 B2, initially filed Feb. 28, 2020) developed by five inventors including Trevor Rische, of Burlington, for “Gypsum wallboard with enhanced fire resistance, and related coatings and methods.