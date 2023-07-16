Recent patents issued with Kenosha County area ties include:

Local inventors

An inventor from Bristol, Ricky L. Greeno has been awarded a patent (No. US 11691572 B2, initially filed Sept. 13, 2022) for “Off-road vehicle utility rack apparatus.”

Three inventors including David T. Ross, David T. Doyle, and Richard L. Hopper, all of Kenosha, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11691249 B2, initially filed July 29, 2020) for “Push button release mechanism for pliers.”

Snap-on

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11694491 B2, initially filed May 11, 2022) developed by seven inventors including Bradley R. Lewis, Patrick S. Merg, Roy S. Brozovich, Jacob G. Foreman, Joshua C. Covington and Brett A. Kelley,all of California; and Steven E. Miskovic, of Gilberts, Ill., , for “Method and system for providing diagnostic filter lists.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11691261 B2, initially filed June 2, 2020) developed by William Berry Dance and Johnathan Tyler Bennett, both of North Carolina, for “Housing clamp for a power tool.”

Kenall

KENALL MANUFACTURING COMPANY, of Kenosha, has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0991526 S1, initially filed Dec. 16, 2019) developed by Brandon Stolte, and Kevin Dahlen, both of Lindenhurst, Ill., for “Lighting fixture.”

Abbott

ABBOTT LABORATORIES, Abbott Park, Ill.,has been assigned a patent (No. US 11694146 B2, initially filed Nov. 10, 2020) developed by eight inventors including Brian Sailer, of Trevor; Erich Iwen, of Pleasant Prairie; and Ronald R. Hohs, of Kenosha, for “System and method for automated laboratory inventory management using RFID technology.”

Unified Information

UNIFIED INFORMATION DEVICES, LLC, of Wilmington, Delaware has been assigned a patent (No. US 11694043 B2, initially filed July 1, 2021) developed by Matthew Ruiter, of Deerfield, Ill., and Craig Jordan, of Kenosha, for “Animal motion and temperature monitoring.”

Uncommonx Inc.

UNCOMMONX INC., of Chicago, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11693751 B2, initially filed June 25, 2021) developed by three inventors including Ryan Michael Pisani, of Burlington, for “Generation of an issue response analysis evaluation regarding a system aspect of a system.

Andis Company

ANDIS COMPANY, of Sturtevant, has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0991561 S1, initially filed Dec. 10, 2020) developed by Rachel Witt, of Franklin, for “Attachment for a comb.”