Recent patents issued with Kenosha County area ties include:

Snap-on

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11698250 B2, initially filed Sept. 13, 2019) developed by eight inventors including Steven W. Rogers, of Conway, Ark.; David A. Jackson, of Point Roberts, Wash.; Eric R. Sellers, of Conway, Ark.; Ronald D. Swayne, of Sherwood, Ark.; James Rodney Harrell, of Greenbrier, Ark.; Chance Robinson, of North Little Rock, Ark.; Robert J. D’Agostino, of Conway, Ark.; and Adam C. Brown, of Maumelle, Ark., for “Wheel aligner with improved accuracy and no-stop positioning, using a drive direction calculation.”

Impact Consulting

IMPACT CONSULTING AND ENGINEERING LLC, of Naples, Fla., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11698612 B2, initially filed May 4, 2020) developed by Chris Alexander, Park Ridge, Ill., and Richard J. Gilpatrick, of Burlington, for “Extension cord.”

Carefusion 2200

CAREFUSION 2200, INC., of San Diego, Calif., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11697215 B2, initially filed Sept. 16, 2020) developed by four inventors including Isaias Tellez, of Kenosha, for “Surgical hair clippers and vacuum apparatuses including sensing and feedback devices.”

Uncommonx

UNCOMMONX INC., of Chicago, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11698845 B2, initially filed Dec. 21, 2020) developed by three inventors including Ryan Michael Pisani, of Burlington, for “Evaluation rating of a system or portion thereof.”