Recent patents issued with Kenosha County area ties include:

Local inventors

Four inventors including Ottoleo Kuter-Arnebeck, of Kenosha, Nicholas H. Weir, of Kenosha, Benjamin T. Schulz, of Racine, and Rupak K. Paul, of Lake Geneva, , have been awarded a patent (No. US 11660728 B2, initially filed Aug. 9, 2021) for “Modular vise.”

Four inventors including George Broughton, of Wadsworth, Ill.; Mark J. Skrzypchak, of Pleasant Prairie; Thomas Whitburn, of Burlington; and Nathan Blank, of Burlington, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11655784 B1, initially filed Feb. 1, 2021) for “Marine engine assembly having an air pump.”

Abbvie

ABBVIE INC., of North Chicago, Ill., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11661425 B2, initially filed Sept. 23, 2022) developed by four inventors including Thomas B. Borchardt, of Kenosha, or “Processes for the preparation of (3S,4R)-3-ethyl-4-(3H-imidazo[1,2-a]pyrrolo[2,3-e]-pyrazin-8-yl)-N-(2,2,2-trifluoroethyl)pyrrolidine-1-carboxamide and solid state forms thereof.”

Snap-on

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0987394 S1, initially filed May 4, 2020) developed by David A. Cyborksi, of Kenosha, for “Ratchet.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11655102 B2, initially filed June 29, 2020) developed by eight inventors including David C. Fly, of Maumelle, Ark.; Matthew J. Lipsey, of Sherwood, Ark.; Preston C. Phillips, of Conway, Ark.; Jason Newport, of Conway, Ark.; Andrew R. Lobo, of Wadsworth, Ill.; Joseph Chwan, of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; Frederick J. Rogers, of North Little Rock, Ark.; and Sean W. Ryan, of Pleasant Prairie, for “Automated tool control device managed in a tool crib management system.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11654715 B2, initially filed April 13, 2018) developed by David A. Doerflinger, of Racine, and William T. Sharp, of Pleasant Prairie, for “Caster wheel.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11658545 B2, initially filed June 19, 2020) developed by three inventors including Isidro Alanis, of Kenosha; Jason Genz, of Greendale; and Michael Rajzer, of Greendale, for “Brushless direct current motor end cap.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11654544 B2, initially filed June 3, 2020) developed by three inventors including Richard Bothmann, of Round Lake, Ill.; Brian C. King, of Oak Creek; and Ray Kinsley, of Mount Pleasant, for “Insert for a power tool housing.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11650049 B2, initially filed Jan. 14, 2020) developed by five inventors including Bryan C. Minor, of Conway, Ark.; James Rodney Harrell, of Greenbrier, Ark.; David A. Jackson, of Point Roberts, Wash.; George M. Gill, of Conway, Ark.; and Brian K. Gray, of Conway, Ark., for “Live ride height measurement.”

Konnectronix

KONNECTRONIX, INC., of Waukegan, Ill.,has been assigned a patent (No. US 11650643 B2, initially filed April 19, 2021) developed by three inventors Including John Alford, of Kenosha; Mark Schwartz, of Wauconda, Ill.; and Chris Hinojosa, of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., for “Smart cord reel.”

Zoomlion

ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD, of Changsha, China, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11656649 B2, initially filed Nov. 13, 2020) developed by Dave Berry, of Whitefish Bay, and Erik Goslawski, of Burlington, for “Platform control system for boom lifts.”

Inter-Med

INTER-MED, INC., of Racine, has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0987778 S1, initially filed July 6, 2022) developed by John Baeten, of Muskego, and Alexander D. Johnson, of Mount Pleasant, for “Minimal waste dispensing tip.”