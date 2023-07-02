Recent patents issued with Kenosha County area ties include:

Jockey

JOCKEY INTERNATIONAL, INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0988636 S1, initially filed April 29, 2021) developed by four inventors including Laetitia Lecigne, of New Rochelle, N.Y.; Valerie Kaye Granfeldt, of Gurnee, Ill.; Gina Mondi, of West Orange, N.J.; and Stacy Diane Rogers, of Racine, for “Undergarment.”

Snap-on

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11682245 B2, initially filed June 21, 2021) developed by five inventors including Patrick S. Merg, Jacob G. Foreman, Roy S. Brozovich, Joseph R. Grammatico, and Joshua C. Covington, all of California, for “Method and system for providing scanner jobs on diagnostic tool.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11681989 B2, initially filed May 18, 2020) developed by seven inventors including Patrick S. Merg, Jacob G. Foreman, Todd Mercer,, Joshua C. Covington, Kahlil H. Cacabelos, Thomas Southward, and Roy S. Brozovich, all of California, for “Method and system for displaying vehicle service information based on ordered group of information set identifiers.”

Joy Global

JOY GLOBAL SURFACE MINING INC, of Milwaukee, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11680588 B2, initially filed April 21, 2021) developed by three inventors including Michael D. Lanum, of Kenosha, for “Lubrication system for a compressor.”

Modine

MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY, of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11679665 B2, initially filed Dec. 3, 2021) developed by Michael Kis, of Sturtevant, and Casey McIntosh, of Racine, for “Heat exchanger module.”

Zoomlion

ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD, of Changsha Hunan Province, China has been assigned a patent (No. US 11679625 B2, initially filed Aug. 28, 2020) developed by three inventors including Matthew Schoenberg, of Kenosha, and Erik Goslawski, of Burlington, for “Offset extendable axle with wheels on common centerline.”

Abbvie

ABBVIE INC., of North Chicago, Ill., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11680069 B2, initially filed Sept. 23, 2022) developed by four inventors including Thomas B. Borchardt, of Kenosha, for “Processes for the preparation of (3S,4R)-3-ethyl-4-(3H-imidazo[1,2-a]pyrrolo[2,3-e]-pyrazin-8-yl)-n-(2,2,2-trifluoroethyl)pyrrolidine-1-carboxamide and solid state forms thereof.”

Impact Consulting

IMPACT CONSULTING AND ENGINEERING LLC, of Naples, Fla., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11674434 B2, initially filed Sept. 4, 2020) developed by seven inventors including Richard J. Gilpatrick, of Burlington, Wisconsin, for “Multiple cylinder engine.”

Baxter Healthcare

BAXTER HEALTHCARE SA, of Glattpark, Switzerland has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0989298 S1, initially filed Feb. 5, 2021) developed by 10 inventors including Robert Cuevas, of Twin Lakes, for “Infusion pump rack.”

BAXTER HEALTHCARE SA, of Glattpark, Switzerland has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0989292 S1, initially filed Feb. 5, 2021) developed by 10 inventors including Roberto Cuevas, of Twin Lakes, for “Syringe pump.”

R+D Custom Automation

R+D CUSTOM AUTOMATION, LLC, of Trevor, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11673349 B2, initially filed Dec. 4, 2019) developed by Eric S. Holmes, of Kansasville, and Loren W. Esch, of Burlington, for “RF welder tuning system and process.”

Ideal Industries

IDEAL INDUSTRIES LIGHTING LLC, of Sycamore, Ill., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11675120 B2, initially filed June 14, 2021) developed by nine inventors including Craig D. Raleigh, of Burlington, for “Optical waveguides for light fixtures and luminaires.”

Airstar

AIRISTAR TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, of Waukegan, Ill., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11674703 B2, initially filed March 9, 2020) developed by three inventors Paul C. Burke, of Lake Forest, Ill.; D. Scott Kalous, of Kenosha, and Charles Harris, of Lincoln City, Ore., for “In line air filtration and purification apparatus.”