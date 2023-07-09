Recent patents issued with Kenosha County area ties include:

Snap-on

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11686635 B2, initially filed June 30, 2021) developed by nine inventors including David C. Fly, of Maumelle, Ark.; Matthew J. Lipsey,of Sherwood, Ark.; Preston C. Phillips, of Conway, Ark.; Jason D. Newport, of Conway, Ark.; Andrew R. Lobo, of Wadsworth, Ill.; Joseph Chwan, of Mechanicsburg, Penn.; Frederick J. Rogers, of North Little Rock, Ark.; Sean W. Ryan, of Pleasant Prairie; and Thomas L. Kassouf, of Port Washington, for “Monitoring of tool calibration status in automated tool control systems.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11689124 B2, initially filed Jan. 12, 2021) developed by Michael T. Rajzer, of Kenosha, and Jason Genz, of Kenosha, for “Controlling brushless motor commutation.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11688206 B2, initially filed Jan. 19, 2021) developed by three inventors including Joshua C. Covington, of San Juan Bautista, Calif.; Patrick S. Merg, of Hollister, Calif.; and Jacob G. Foreman, of Hollister, Calif., for “Method and system for annotating graphs of vehicle data.”

Watlow Electric

WATLOW ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING COMPANY, of St. Louis, Mo., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11686232 B2, initially filed July 26, 2022) developed by six inventors including David P. Culbertson, of Bristol, and George Jambor, of Burlington, for “High power density insulated exhaust heating system.”

Rockwell Automation

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES, INC., of Mayfield Heights, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11687493 B1, initially filed Feb. 28, 2022) developed by five inventors including Jay W Schiele, of Union Grove, for “Process recipe digital twin structuring.”

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES, INC., of Mayfield Heights, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11687504 B2, initially filed Jan. 25, 2021) developed by five inventors including Jay W Schiele, of Union Grove, for “Multimodal data reduction agent for high density data in IIoT applications.”