Recent patents issued with Kenosha County area ties include:

Asyst

ASYST TECHNOLOGIES L.L.C., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11719381 B2, initially filed Sept. 28, 2021) developed by Scott T. Fladhammer,of Caledonia, and Michael B. Grimm, of Antioch, Ill., for “Adjustable linkage arm.”

Snap-on

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11720863 B2, initially filed Jan. 7, 2021) developed by four inventors including Bradley R. Lewis, Patrick S. Merg, Brett A. Kelley and Jacob G. Foreman, all of California, for “Method and system for generating vehicle service content.”

Insinkerator

INSINKERATOR LLC, of Benton Harbor, Mich., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11717835 B2, initially filed Oct. 27, 2021) developed by five inventors including Charles A. Farago, of Kenosha, for “Food waste disposer monitoring using phase difference between motor voltage and motor current.”

CNH Industrial

CNH INDUSTRIAL AMERICA LLC, of New Holland, Penn., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11716920 B2, initially filed Sept. 18, 2019) developed by Robert A. Zemenchik, of Kenosha, for “Residue management based on topography by an agricultural tillage implement.”

Zoomlion

ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.,of Changsha, China has been assigned a patent (No. US 11718355 B2, initially filed Nov. 3, 2021) developed by three inventors including Alan Nickel, of Burlington, for “Modular saddle mount and modified frame cross member for reducing vibration in heavy equipment cabs.”

GE Precision

GE PRECISION HEALTHCARE LLC, of Wauwatosa, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11717207 B2, initially filed May 13, 2019) developed by four inventors including Thomas Valent, of Burlington, for “Methods and systems for obtaining an electrocardiogram signal of a patient via a non-adhering, direct contact electrode apparatus.”