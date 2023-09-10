Recent patents issued with Kenosha County area ties include:

Snap-on

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11741427 B2, initially filed Feb. 11, 2022) developed by five inventors including Preston Phillips, David C. Fly, Matthew J. Lipsey and Frederick J. Rogers, all of Arkansas; and Joseph Chwan, of Mechanicsburg, Penn., for "Monitoring removal and replacement of tools within an inventory control system."

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11741762 B2, initially filed July 14, 2022) developed by Patrick S. Merg and Jacob G. Foreman,both of Hollister, Calif., for "Methods and systems for providing a vehicle repair tip."

PACTIV LLC

PACTIV LLC, of Lake Forest, Ill., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11738913 B2, initially filed Feb. 1, 2021) developed by three inventors including Toby Thomas, of Pleasant Prairie, for "Systems and methods for containers with locking lug and recess."

Milwaukee Electric

MILWAUKEE ELECTRIC TOOL CORPORATIONof Brookfield, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11738432 B2, initially filed Oct. 19, 2021) developed by nine inventors including Martin Guerrero, and Izael Zapata, both of Burlington, and Jorge Michael Chavez, of Kenosha, for "Power source for burst operation."

MILWAUKEE ELECTRIC TOOL CORPORATION, of Brookfield, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11738426 B2, initially filed Dec. 19, 2022) developed by six inventors including Burtrom Lee Stampfl, of Bristol, for "Power tool communication system.

Baxter Healthcare

BAXTER HEALTHCARE SA, of Glattpark, Switzerland, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11739841 B2, initially filed May 11, 2020) developed by three inventors including Mohammad Ali Jamnia, of Pleasant Prairie, for "Infusion pump door seal for vertical intravenous tubes."

Archangel

ARCHANGEL DEVICE LLC, of Brookfield, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11739928 B2, initially filed June 13, 2022) developed by Ronald R. Dir, of Sturtevant, for "Safety light.