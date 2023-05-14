Recent patents issued with Kenosha County area ties include:

Snap-on

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11638842 B2, initially filed Oct. 26, 2020) developed by four inventors including Ryan D. McCarthy, of Hoboken, N.J.; Bruce R. Modick, of Boonton, N.J.; John D. McCarthy, of West Milford, N.J.; and Robert J. Barry, of Port Murray, N.J., for "Portable electric rescue tool."

FNA Group

FNA GROUP, INC., of Pleasant Prairie, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11638935 B2, initially filed Sept. 5, 2019) developed by eight inventors including: Gus Alexander, of Inverness, Ill.; Christopher C. Alexander, of Park Ridge, Ill.; Richard J. Gilpatrick, of Burlington; Robert E. Dowd, of Oconomowoc; Giles Denham, of Kenosha; Peter D. Joseph, of Mukwonago,; Michael C. Hansen, of Crystal Lake, Ill.; and Paulo Rogerio Funk Kolisheski, of Gurnee, Ill., for "Pressure washer system."

K-International

K-INTERNATIONAL, INC., of Waukegan, Ill., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11640770 B2, initially filed Feb. 24, 2022) developed by Michael L. Sisko, of Kenosha, for "Curved insert for sign board and sign board system."

Briggs & Stratton

BRIGGS & STRATTON, LLC, of Wauwatosa, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11639681 B2, initially filed Aug. 8, 2022) developed by three inventors including James Michael Busse, of Kenosha, for "Internal combustion engine with electric starting system."

Insinkerator LLC

INSINKERATOR LLC, of Benton Harbor, Mich. has been assigned a patent (No. US 11639598 B2, initially filed Sept. 29, 2020) developed by seven inventors including Dane Hofmeister, of Mount Pleasant, and Kevin McClory, of Pleasant Prairie, for "Mounting assemblies and methods for disposer installation."

Zenith Technical

ZENITH TECHNICAL INNOVATIONS, LLC, of Gurnee, Ill.,has been assigned a patent (No. US 11638675 B2, initially filed Nov. 7, 2018) developed by three inventors including Eric Zeman, of Burlington, for "System and method for heat or cold therapy and compression therapy."