Recent patents issued with Kenosha County area ties include:

Snap-on

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11650049 B2, initially filed Jan. 14, 2020) developed by five inventors including Bryan C. Minor, of Conway, Ark.; James Rodney Harrell, of Greenbrier, Ark.; David A. Jackson, of Point Roberts, Wash.; George M. Gill, of Conway, Ark.; and Brian K. Gray, of Conway, Ark., for “Live ride height measurement.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11672067 B2, initially filed Jan. 29, 2021) developed by five inventors including Ottoleo Kuter-Arnebeck, of Kenosha; Nicholas H. Weir, of Silver Lake; Ben Schulz, of Racine; Steven K. Hansen, of Port Washington; and Robert F. Kahl, of Kenosha, for “Circuit board with sensor controlled lights and end-to-end connection.”

FNA Group

FNA GROUP, INC., of Pleasant Prairie, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11668297 B2, initially filed Jan. 22, 2020) developed by Gus Alexander, of Inverness, Ill., and Richard J. Gilpatrick, of Burlington, for “Pump having a passage extending between a cam plate oil reservoir and a bearing oil reservoir.”

Insinkerator

INSINKERATOR LLC, of Benton Harbor, Mich., has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0988474 S1, initially filed Oct. 1, 2020) developed by Matthew A. Schmitt, of Kenosha, and Brian Falcone, of St. Louis, Mo., for “Faucet apparatus.”

Fenwal

FENWAL, INC., of Lake Zurich, Ill., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11666687 B2, initially filed May 26, 2020) developed by three inventors including Samantha Michalski Planas, of Wauconda, Ill.; Melissa A. Thill, of Kenosha; and Ryan Martin, of Des Plaines, Ill., for “Systems and methods for detecting an empty WB container.”

Aktiebolaget

AKTIEBOLAGET SKF, of Gothenburg, Sweden, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11667999 B2, initially filed July 19, 2018) developed by five inventors including Frederick J. Otto, of Pleasant Prairie, for “Carbo-nitriding process for martensitic stainless steel and stainless steel article having improved corrosion resistance.”

Konnectronix

KONNECTRONIX, INC., of Waukegan, Ill.,has been assigned a patent (No. US 11650643 B2, initially filed April 19, 2021) developed by three inventors Including John Alford, of Kenosha; Mark Schwartz, of Wauconda, Ill.; and Chris Hinojosa, of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., for “Smart cord reel.”

Zoomlion

ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD, of Changsha, China, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11656649 B2, initially filed Nov. 13, 2020) developed by Dave Berry, of Whitefish Bay, and Erik Goslawski, of Burlington, for “Platform control system for boom lifts.”

Inter-Med

INTER-MED, INC., of Racine, has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0987778 S1, initially filed July 6, 2022) developed by John Baeten, of Muskego, and Alexander D. Johnson, of Mount Pleasant, for “Minimal waste dispensing tip.”