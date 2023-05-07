Recent patents issued with Kenosha County area ties include:

ASYST Technologies

ASYST TECHNOLOGIES L.L.C., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11635184 B2, initially filed July 13, 2021) developed by Scott Fladhammer, of Caledonia, for “Blind boss ball socket assembly.”

Kenosha inventor

An inventor from Kenosha, Sandra Rizzo, has been awarded a patent (No. US 11633047 B2, initially filed Dec. 29, 2020) for “Decorative leg cover for a bed frame.”

FTNA Group

FNA GROUP, INC., of Pleasant Prairie, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11635020 B2, initially filed Sept. 4, 2020) developed by six inventors including Gus Alexander, of Inverness, Ill.; Richard J. Gilpatrick, of Burlington; Brian W. Hubbard, of West Bend; George Panagiotis Klonis, of New Berlin; Michael Heggen Inouye, of Pewaukee; and Daniel L. Riley, of Hartland, for “Multiple cylinder engine.”

Snap-on

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11633051 B2, initially filed Oct. 22, 2019) developed by Angelo J. Gargano, of Hainesville, Ill., for “Bracket for hanging receptacle.”

CPS Technology

CPS TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LLC, of New York, New York ,has been assigned a patent (No. US 11628728 B2, initially filed Sept. 24, 2019) developed by 10 inventors including Mark D. Gunderson, of Bristol, for “Battery module printed circuit board assembly system and method.”

Rust-oleum

RUST-OLEUM CORPORATION, of Vernon Hills, Ill., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11629217 B2, initially filed March 12, 2015) developed by Wumin Yu, of Kenosha, and Zhigang Chen, of Pleasant Prairie, for “Vegetable oil-modified, hydrophobic polyurethane dispersions.”

Fluid Management

FLUID MANAGEMENT, INC., of Wheeling, Ill., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11629989 B1, initially filed Oct. 18, 2021) developed by Tim Patrick Hogan, of Bristol, for “Level sensing for dispenser canisters.”

Bartek Equine

BARTEK EQUINE LLC, of Burlington, has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0984063 S1, initially filed Dec. 26, 2019) developed by Bart Halsberghe, of Aalter, Belgium, for “Horseshoe.”

Fenwal

FENWAL, INC., Lake Zurich, Ill., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11633524 B2, initially filed Aug. 10, 2018) developed by Benjamin E. Kusters, of Pleasant Prairie, and Kyungyoon Min, Kildeer, Ill., for “Systems and methods for monitoring a fluid procedure using hydrostatic pressure.”

Abbvie

ABBVIE INC., of North Chicago, Ill., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11633497 B2, initially filed April 29, 2022) developed by seven inventors including Erwin R. Boghaert, of Pleasant Prairie, and Mark Anderson, pf Grayslake, Ill., for “Anti-c-Met antibody drug conjugates.”