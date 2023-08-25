Cleveland (Allen 6-6) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 2:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 3-14) at Seattle (Gilbert 11-5), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-7) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-4), 3:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 9-9) at Detroit (Rodriguez 9-6), 5:10 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 2-10) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-6), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Scherzer 12-5) at Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1), 6:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 4-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 3-5) at Miami (Pérez 5-4), 3:10 p.m.
- Man charged in fatal Kenosha crash appears in court, held on 500K bond
- Café Zupas to replace Corner Bakery, Shell gas station and Dunkin Donuts coming to State line
- Bullet-proof windows, steel vault doors: Inside Kenosha's most secure Pizza Hut
- Buzzworthy news: Endangered bees found nesting on Somers property
- Two suspects in custody after fleeing on foot on Springbrook Road
- Over 3,400 impacted by power outages in Kenosha
- Pleasant Prairie man charged in fatal Kenosha crash while allegedly intoxicated
- Kenosha County Fair celebrates record-breaking attendance, announces theme and dates for next year
- SNAPSHOT: Mike Nichols, local urban explorer, photographs abandoned buildings in Chicagoland area
- Trevor man accused of possessing, sharing child pornography in Kenosha County
- Two arrested after Kenosha County drug investigation
- Katrina Cain crowned 2024 Fairest of the Fair at Kenosha County Fair Saturday morning
- Kenosha HarborPark Jazz and Blues Fest draws lively, hungry crowd
- Jacob Blake files lawsuit against city of Kenosha, former chief and officers in aftermath of 2020 shooting
- High school football: Wheaton shines as Kenosha Bradford blanks Wilmot
San Diego (Avila 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 10-8), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 5-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-6), 6:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-6) at Boston (Paxton 7-4), 3:10 p.m.
Colorado (Flexen 1-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Silseth 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-7), 6:10 p.m.
