American League
Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-8) at Detroit (Olson 2-5), 5:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-11) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 3-3), 6:05 p.m.
Houston (Javier 9-2) at Boston (Sale 5-3), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Curry 3-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (Woo 1-3), 8:40 p.m.
National League
Monday's Games
San Diego (Snell 10-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-9), 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-8), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 10-4) at Colorado (Gomber 9-9), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at San Francisco (Harrison 0-0), 8:45 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 14-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 7-3), 9:10 p.m.
Interleague
Monday's Games
L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-10) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-5), 5:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-10) at Toronto (Gausman 9-8), 6:07 p.m.
Texas (Gray 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-7), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 7-13) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-12), 7:10 p.m.