Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-7) at Baltimore (Gibson 13-7), 12:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 10-3) at Minnesota (Gray 7-6), 12:10 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Boston (Crawford 6-6), 3:10 p.m.
Oakland (Neal 1-0) at Seattle (Miller 8-4), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-4) at Detroit (TBD), 5:40 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10), 1:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-7), 1:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at San Francisco (Webb 9-10), 2:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 15-4) at Colorado (Freeland 5-13), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 10-9), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 12:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 9-11) at Toronto (Bassitt 12-7), 2:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8) at Miami (Luzardo 9-8), 5:40 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 5:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
