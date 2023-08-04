AMERICAN LEAGUE
Houston (Verlander 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-2), 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 5-2) at Detroit (Skubal 1-1), 12:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Texas (Gray 6-5), 3:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at Boston (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 0-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 5:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 10-6), 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Stripling 0-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 2-2), 6:07 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 6-5) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-6), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-10) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 9-8) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-2), 8:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta (Elder 8-2) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 1:20 p.m.
Washington (Williams 5-6) at Cincinnati (Abbott 6-2), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Blach 1-0) at St. Louis (Matz 2-7), 6:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-1) at San Diego (Snell 8-8), 7:40 p.m.