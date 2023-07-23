AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
San Francisco (Stripling 0-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 10-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 5:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Yarbrough 2-5) at Cleveland (Allen 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 6-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 11-3) at Houston (Brown 6-7), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Colorado (Gomber 8-8) at Washington (Corbin 6-10), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-7) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9) at San Diego (Darvish 7-6), 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Arizona (Nelson 4-2), 8:40 p.m.
