AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Detroit (Wentz 1-8) at Texas (Dunning 6-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 8:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Oakland (Sears 1-5), 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota (Maeda 1-4) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-1), 11:20 a.m.
Washington (Corbin 4-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-4), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 8-5), 6:05 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 4-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 8-3), 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 7-6) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-5), 6:07 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 3-2) at Boston (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 5-2) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-5), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5), 6:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-4), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 4-8), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-3) at Arizona (Henry 4-1), 8:40 p.m.