Cleveland (Quantrill 3-6) at Kansas City (Singer 8-11), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 6-7) at Texas (Montgomery 9-11), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-1) at Houston (Verlander 11-8), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 3-4) at Oakland (Sears 5-11), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Butto 1-2) at Miami (Cabrera 6-7), 5:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6) at Atlanta (Wright 0-2), 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 12-8) at St. Louis (Wainwright 4-11), 6:45 p.m.
Colorado (Blach 3-1) at San Diego (Wacha 11-4), 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 10-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 5:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 7-8) at Washington (Adon 2-2), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 11-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 11-11), 9:10 p.m.
