AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Boston (Bello 12-9) at Texas (Gray 8-8), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 11-7) at Houston (Javier 9-4), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Giolito 8-13) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-15), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 10-10) at Oakland (Estes 0-0), 2:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3), 5:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 11-9) at N.Y. Yankees (King 4-6), 6:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia (Nola 12-9) at Atlanta (Elder 12-4), 11:20 a.m.
San Francisco (Webb 10-12) at Arizona (Kelly 11-7), 2:40 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 0-5) at San Diego (Lugo 7-7), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 11-7) at Miami (Pérez 5-5), 5:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 12-9) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-10), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 8-4) at St. Louis (Thompson 5-6), 6:45 p.m.
INTERLEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota (Ober 7-6) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-6), 11:35 a.m.
Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-9) at Washington (Gray 7-12), 12:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 2-1), 9:10 p.m.