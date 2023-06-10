As the new playground was unveiled near area four of Petrifying Springs park yesterday, dozens of children were running around screaming excitedly about the new park.

Screams like, "look at that slide!" and "I want to climb that!" were heard throughout the playground as children were introduced to the new jungle gym.

"During the ribbon cutting you could hear all the kids trying to go down the slide- it was awesome," Samantha Kerkman, county executive, said

Ten-year-old Lacey Kniesz said she "loves" the new park and her favorite is the slide.

"We've [her and her friends] just been going on the slide running around," Kniesz said.

Kerkman described the new park as "the gem of our park system."

"It's just a beautiful place to be on a weekend," Kerkman said.

Before the park was renovated, Daniel Gaschke, county board supervisor, said it often flooded and wasn't always accessible.

"I think this is a great improvement. Something that our family is going to enjoy for many years to come as well as future generations," Gaschke said. "I'm just excited about this opportunity for Kenosha County."

One family came to the unveiling specifically for one of the aspects that used to be there.

"We found this hidden tepee gem and the kids were like, 'oh my gosh this is so cool. This is like our own fort. Lets come here all the time, mom,'" Katie Albin said.

Earlier this year, Albin said they returned to the park and instead of finding the previous playground with the tepee, they found the one that stands now with it gone.

"We were like, 'what!' It just blew our minds. It just got better," Albin said.

Albin said the new park is a "win-win" because the kids and adults "love it."

However, Kirkman said the tepee might be coming back to the park soon.

Linda Boman has also been coming to the park for "decades" before the new playground.

"I brought my girls here and now I'm bringing my grandchildren," Boman said.

Boman said the fact that the nature of the park was maintained makes it better.

"When you come for decades you don't notice that there should be changes, so the fact that they repaired the creek area and the hills is a huge difference," Boman said. "For me it's more what they've done with the land."

The park also hosted the first "Saturdays in the Park with Sam" series of 2023 during its unveiling.

"[Saturdays in the Park with Sam is] just bringing awareness to what we have as county parks," Kerkman said.

Her next Saturday in the Park will be July 15 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Flip Flops Concession Stand at Silver Lake Park Beach.

Kerkman said her Saturdays in the Park also aim to raise awareness to the levels of government and how they work together. She said her favorite part about them is hearing everybody's opinions.

"Everybody comes with their own, diverse opinion," Kerkman said.