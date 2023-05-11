PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two groundbreakings were held across the village Wednesday morning, celebrating construction on two projects that represent a more than $40 million investment into emergency services.

Local officials and emergency responders gathered at Prairie Springs Park, 10165 Terwall Terrace at 9:30 a.m. for the groundbreaking ceremony of Fire Station No. 3. They gathered again at 11 a.m. at 10111 39th Ave for the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Police Station.

Estimates put the final cost of the new Fire Station project at $14.4 million. Estimates of the new Police Station, including equipment, furniture and other expenses, put the cost at $27.2 million.

Both projects are expected to be completed in April 2024, according to Dave Riley of Riley Construction, the general contractor for both projects.

Fire Station No. 3

The 21,350-square-foot station will become the new headquarters of the department, and will be similar in design to Fire Station No. 1 on Springbrook Road.

It will include offices, eight dorm rooms, a drive-thru four-door apparatus bay, a day room and a training or conference room.

The station is deigned to house eight full-time employees with a minimum of three employees per shift.

The largest shift will have a maximum of 10 employees, including administrative staff consisting of the fire chief, assistant fire chief, fire prevention officer and administrative secretary.

Fire Chief Craig Roepke said the new station will be a boon to the village’s overall public safety system. A member of the department since 1982, Roepke said village leaders had plans for the station going back decades.

“It’s pretty momentous,” Roepke said. “This is 25 years in the making.”

Village Trustee Michael Pollocoff recalled making plans for the station as they worked to develop the area where the station will soon stand. After the referendum passed to get additional fire and police staff, the project could finally move forward.

“We put a star on the map where this station is,” Pollocoff recalled.

Village President John Steinbrink spoke about what the new station will mean for the future of the village as well as the benefits it will bring to residents.

“The addition of Station No. 3 will allow the men and women who serve our community as fire and rescue personnel to do their job even better,” Steinbrink said. “The citizens who live and work in our community are the real winners today.”

Police Station

The new station will be about 58,000 square feet in total, with the main level consisting of roughly 28,000 square feet for offices and conference rooms. There will be space for dispatch, roll call, booking and holding, evidence intake, storage, locker rooms and mechanical rooms.

The new facility will allow indoor parking for all of the department’s equipment, as opposed to the current facility’s six indoor parking spots. The department will use the station’s lower level for underground parking, a fitness room, additional storage space and a vehicle impound area.

Police Chief Dave Smetana thanked the village board and many others for their work in bringing about the new station.

“It’s an incredibly proud moment for our agency to show off this groundbreaking event,” Smetana said.

Smetana described the event as a “once in a lifetime deal,” although Steinbrink joked it was “twice in a lifetime” for he and fellow longtime village leader Pollocoff.

“This isn’t merely a groundbreaking for any building,” Smetana said. “The new PD will mirror the professionalism and quality that has made the village famous.”

Steinbrink, who had served as an auxiliary officer for the department many years ago, praised the department for its growth and the work its officers do.

“It’s unbelievable what this department does,” Steinbrink said. “It’s reassuring to know our people, our men and women are out there protecting us.”