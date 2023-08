The cause of a Pleasant Prairie house fire that occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Aug. 7 was officially declared as "undetermined" following an investigation by the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department and the Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force, according to Pleasant Prairie Assistant Chief David Wilkinson.

The home was left uninhabitable by the fire, as the roof caved in while firefighters battled the flames.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.