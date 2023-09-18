Pleasant Prairie Police continue their investigation into two separate vehicle thefts perpetrated by the same suspect in the early morning hours of Sunday.

According to Pleasant Prairie Sgt. Chad Brown, a KIA Telluride and a Volkswagen Tiguan were stolen at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday morning. One was stolen from the 10900 block of 88th Avenue, and the other stolen from the 8400 Block of 88th Street, and both were later recovered in Milwaukee.

The suspect is not in custody.

Brown said it is important to lock vehicles, and not to keep keys in unoccupied vehicles, as the perpetrator of the car thefts was caught on video checking the car door handles to see if they were unlocked.

Pleasant Prairie residents are encouraged to call the police department's non-emergency number, 262-694-7353, if they see anything suspicious.