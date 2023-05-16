SOMERS — Say “cheers” and grab a pretzel and a cold drink at the Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park. With some weekend events already having been served up, the full slate of activities and performances really get on tap as the venue kicks off its ummer season on Memorial Day Weekend.

Memorial Day Weekend entertainment will be filled with entertainment. Saturday will feature Fallon Schultz live at the Biergarten from 6 to 9 p.m. The Nashville singer/songwriter was born and raised in Kenosha. Sunday's plans include a Food Truck Show and live country music on May 28, starting at 5 p.m., featuring live performance from the Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane. The group is best known for its. country classic covers. The Roundabouts will perform on Memorial Day Monday from 3 to 6 p.m.

The Biergarten, which opened in May of 2017, will be open seven days a week starting Memorial Day Weekend. The food and beverage menu can be viewed online at petsbiergarten.com. It is open from Monday through Friday from 4 to 9 p.m., from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Live music and other events already on tap for this season include:

SAT, JUN 3 AT 6 PM: Live New Orleans Jazz featuring Big Style Brass Band (BSBB)

SUN, JUN 4 AT 3 PM: The Sipos Young Band

SAT, JUN 10 AT 5 PM: Alpine Blast LIVE

SUN, JUN 11 AT 3 PM: Live Country Music at The Biergarten featuring Nicole Nystrom

THU, JUN 15 AT 4 PM: Food Truck Show

SAT, JUN 17 AT 6 PM: Live Country Music at The Biergarten featuring Fallon Schultz

SUN, JUN 18 AT 12 PM: Father's Day | Games, Food, Music Feat. Public Brewery

SAT, JUN 24 AT 6 PM: Live New Orleans Jazz at the Biergarten featuring BSBB

SUN, JUN 25 AT 3 PM: Marr'Lo LIVE

SAT, JUL 1 AT 5 PM: Nicole Nystrom

SUN, JUL 2 AT 3 PM: Indie & Folk Music Live at The Biergarten featurning Spare Animals

MON, JUL 3 AT 6 PM: Live Country Music with Nashville Recording Artist Brecken Miles

SUN, JUL 9 AT 3 PM: Sipos & Young Band

THU, JUL 13 AT 4 PM: Food Truck Show

SAT, JUL 15 AT 6 PM: Live New Orleans Jazz at the Biergarten featuring BSBB

SUN, JUL 16 AT 3 PM: Change Machine

SAT, JUL 22 AT 6 PM: Fallon Schultz

SUN, JUL 23 AT 3 PM: Live Country Music at the Biergarten featuring Judd Brown

SUN, JUL 30 AT 6 PM: Folk & Rock Music LIVE at the Biergarten featuring The Brothers Quinn

THU, AUG 3 AT 4 PM: Food Truck Show

SAT, AUG 5 AT 6 PM: The Roundabouts

SUN, AUG 6 AT 3 PM: Nicole Nystrom

SAT, AUG 12 AT 6 PM: Live New Orleans Jazz featuring BSBB

SUN, AUG 13 AT 2 PM CDT: The Sipos Young Band

SAT, AUG 19 AT 12 PM Picnic In The Park Food Truck Show

SUN, AUG 20 AT 2 PM: Change Machine

SAT, AUG 26 AT 6 PM: Fallon Schultz

SUN, AUG 27 AT 3 PM: Spare Animals

SAT, SEP 2 AT 6 PM: Live Country Music featuring The Myles Wangerin Band

SUN, SEP 3 AT 12 AM: SWAAC Car Show | Food Trucks | Live Music

SUN, SEP 3 AT 6 PM: The Roundabouts

MON, SEP 4 AT 3 PM: Live Folk-Rock Music featuring The Listening Party

SAT, SEP 9 AT 5 PM: The Listening Party

The Biergarten is located at the southern entrance to the park, 5555 Seventh St. All ages are welcome, along with leashed, well behaved dogs.

Know before you go: Cash only; no credit cards are accepted. (There is an ATM available.) Smoking/vaping is prohibited within 100 feet of the biergarten and all park buildings. (With the exception of Tuesday evenings for “Stogies, Steins & Sinatra Night.”)

The park closes at 10 p.m. Last call at the beer garden is between 8:30 and 9 p.m. Plan accordingly; you must return all beer garden glassware to the Stein return window and be out of the park by 10 p.m.