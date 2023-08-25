The Kenosha Police Department apprehended a suspected burglar Thursday night, but are still searching for a second suspect.
The crime took place in the 9400 block of 73rd Street around 6:40 p.m. in a residential dwelling, according to Kenosha Police Lt. Leo Viola. An internal security system alerted the disturbance. The occupants of the home were not present for the burglary.
Anyone who has information relating to the incident is encouraged to call the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime-Stoppers 262-656-7333.