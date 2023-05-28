Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

There are two area outdoor beer gardens (with a third opening June 1 in Pleasant Prairie), along with "pop-up" biergartens on the lakefront:

What: The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park in Somers

When: Open seven days a week: 4 to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Beverages: Imported German beers, along with local brews. New this year: The Pina Colada sour​, brewed locally by Public Craft Brewing Co. "Take your taste buds on vacation with this brand new sour ale," Biergarten officials said. "Popping with pineapple and coconut, this sour will make every day feel like a tropical get away." Also available: hard cider and seltzer, red and white wines, soda and wine/juice creations.

Food: Pretzels (including the Wisconsin Pretzel Board, featuring cheese curds and sausage bites), bratwurst, hot dogs and frozen novelties. The food and beverage menu can be viewed online at petsbiergarten.com.

Entertainment: Free live music is every Saturday starting at 6 p.m. and every Sunday starting at 3 p.m. The lineup is available at petsbiergarten.com/events.

This weekend: Holiday weekend entertainment features the Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane, best known for their covers of songs by the likes of Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash and Hank Williams, at 6 p.m. today (May 28). Also today: Food trucks will start serving at noon. On Memorial Day, The Roundabouts, known for performing covers of popular rock songs, perform from 3 to 6 p.m.

Also returning this summer: Mug Club Mondays ($2 off big steins), “Stogies, Steins & Sinatra” on Tuesdays, Wingo Wednesdays with Mr. Wings, Teams Trivia on Thursdays, Movie Night on Fridays and “Poses and Pints” yoga on Sundays.

Getting there: The Biergarten is located at the southern entrance to the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. All ages are welcome, along with leashed, well behaved dogs.

What: The Franksville Craft Beer Garden

When: Open 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 1 to 9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

Beverages: The beer garden serves a rotation of 16 to 22 Wisconsin Craft Beers on tap, along with cider and wine.

Food: Food trucks serve tacos on Thursday nights and are also there from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays. For more details, go to franksvillebeergarden.com. Note: Carry-in food is allowed; no carry-in alcohol.

Entertainment: Live music is every Friday and Saturday night from 6 to 9 p.m., through the summer. Other events throughout the summer include movie nights and yoga classes.

Getting there: The beer garden is is located in Franksville Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave. (Highway K). All ages are welcome. There is a playground and sandbox and plenty of green space, along with yard and board games.

What: Pop-up Biergarten and Food Truck Rally at HarborPark

When: 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, June 15-17 and July 20-22

Where: Celebration Place, at Kenosha's Downtown lakefront

Details: This three-day German-style biergarten, which debuted in Kenosha in 2022, features German and U.S. beers, along with food and live music, children's activities, a cornhole tournament and stein-hoisting contests. All ages are welcome. Hosted by Brewfest Partners.