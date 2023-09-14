STURTEVANT — The Racine Founder's Rotary Club hosts its annual fundraising event, the Strive Scholarship Golf Outing, on Friday, Sept. 15, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave.

The golf outing starts at noon with a shotgun start. Registration is $100 per golfer, including lunch.

The event features various hole games on the course, plus raffles. Each participant also has the chance to win prizes.

Funds raised during this event go directly to support the Dennis Barry Strive Scholarship, a scholarship program distributed annually by the Racine Founder's Rotary Club Foundation.

Unlike traditional academic scholarships, the Strive Scholarship is aimed at "turnaround" students — those who may have started their high school career with underwhelming grades but who have demonstrated improvement by their senior year.

This scholarship embodies the spirit of perseverance, offering a financial boost to students who have overcome obstacles to improve their academic standing, Rotary officials said.

For more details or to register for the event, go to bit.ly/448cnhy or call Chris Slater at 262-498-6063 or email Slater at c.slater.wi@gmail.com.