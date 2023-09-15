Central experienced one its toughest battles in nonconference action Thursday, but a total team effort resulted in yet another win.

Westosha is 7-0-1, still unbeaten, after holding off Menomonee Falls, 1-0, and tallying the team's seventh "clean sheet" of the season, or shutout.

All it took to win this one was a first half goal from Central's Jacob Ludwig, who got an assist from Odyn Peterson. The score held up, and the state's top-ranked team in Division 2 according to this week's Wissports.net rankings had plenty to celebrate.

Goalie Michael Webers notched three more saves and hasn't allowed a goal in the last 265 minutes, which is roughly three full matches.

Team captain Petar Minic said the Falcons needed something from every single player to pull out this tough win.

"This win required everyone to pitch in," he said. "Our defense and midfield worked really hard to win every 50-50 ball, and our forwards kept their defense on edge. It was really beautiful to see the whole team come together."

Petar's dad, co-head coach Vlatko, said the team he knows showed up against Menomonee Falls. He credited the boys with bringing it against a very opponent despite injuries and some formation changes.

Fellow head coach Jon Kao said Central rose to the challenge.

"I challenged the boys to rise to the occasion," Kao said. "Falls is coming off very good results against the #1 and #4 teams in state, so we knew that this was going be be a tough test. I'm very proud of their effort tonight."

Falls dropped to 3-3-2 for the season.

