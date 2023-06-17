Raymond and Mary Lou Potenziani of Kenosha plan to mark their mark their 65th wedding anniversary this week.

The couple will mark the occasion on Saturday, June 24, with a party with family and friends at 6 p.m. at Sun Pointe Village Clubhouse. There will also be a 65th anniversary Mass on Sunday, June 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kenosha.

Raymond Potenziani and Mary Lous Croce grew up in the same neighborhood, and Raymond’s cousin introduced them to each other. They were married on June 21, 1958, at Our Lady of Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church. They have lived in Kenosha most of their married life.

They have four children: Linda (Tony) Ceschin, of Kenosha; Laura (Todd) Becker, of Kenosha; Lisa (Scott) Cihak, of Kenosha; and Susan Potenziani, of Littleton, Colo. They have eight grandchildren.

Ray worked in the aerospace industry for Project Mercury for two years and American Motors Corp for 14 years. He retired as the General Manager from Mid-States Tube Corporation, Kenosha, in 1996.

Mary Lou worked at various law offices in Kenosha, and as a secretary in the UW-Parkside Nurse’s Office before retiring from Brookhouse & Brookhouse Law Office, Kenosha, in 1999.

Ray served in the US Air Force from 1955-1959.

They are longtime active members of Holy Rosary Parish where they participate in the Holy Name Society, summer festival, church choir and Altar Society. They are also members of the the Italian American Club. Ray enjoys golfing, walking, and spending time with family and friends. Mary Lou also enjoys golfing, bowling, reading, playing Mahjong, and water aerobics.

Their keys for a successful and lasting relationship? Never go to sleep without kissing each other goodnight, to love and support each other unconditionally, and have a strong commitment to family and faith in God.