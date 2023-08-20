Crime labs processed DNA tests faster

MADISON — The Wisconsinn Justice Department’s crime labs processed DNA test results faster in 2022 despite receiving hundreds more cases, according a report released Thursday.

The department’s annual crime lab performance report shows the labs received 4,347 cases involving DNA analysis last year. The labs completed the analysis in 3,715 cases, with testing taking an average of 84 days.

That’s an improvement over 2021. The labs took on 3,612 cases that year and completed testing in 3,526 in an average of 128 days per case. In 2020 the labs took in 3,820 cases involving DNA analysis and completed testing in 3,144, taking an average of 79 days per case to complete their work.

Justice Department officials said in a statement that the faster turnaround times last year stem from analysts working through evidence submissions that accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turnaround times for toxicology testing, which determines blood-alcohol content in drunken drivers and the presence of drugs in a person’s system, slowed dramatically, however. For the first time in three years, the labs failed to finish work on more cases than it took on during the calendar year and average turnaround times nearly doubled.

Evers to lead trade mission to Europe

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is set to lead a trade mission to Europe in September.

The governor’s office says the delegation will stress Wisconsin’s manufacturing, health, scientific and food processing industries.

The governor will be accompanied by a delegation from 10 companies in the state as well as Missy Hughes, the secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

The trip will feature stops in Brussels, Belgium, Amsterdam and Leeuwarden in the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Belgium was among the top 10 destinations for Wisconsin exports in 2021. The Netherlands ranked 11th.

Teen in stolen car leads police on 132 mph chase

WHEATON, Ill. — A suburban Chicago teenager driving a stolen car led police on a chase reaching a speed of 132 mph before crashing the vehicle, authorities said.

The 17-year-old male from Maywood led the chase for 18 minutes, in part along Interstate 355, before crashing the Hyundai Genesis into a parked car just before 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release.

The teen then fled on foot before being taken into custody, Berlin said. No injuries were reported.

“To characterize fleeing from police at 132 mph, as alleged in this case, as an extremely dangerous display of an utter contempt for the rule of law and public safety would be a gross understatement,” Berlin said.

The teen has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and several misdemeanors, Berlin said.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS