Bradford Class of ‘56

The class’s rescheduled 65th reunion will be held on Saturday, July 22, at Stella’s Casa Capri (2129 Birch Road), from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: To be determined; Contacts: Marge Huck Hall, 262-8834070 and Dennis Filippelli, 262657-3061

Bradford/ Tremper ‘66

Bradford/Tremper Classmates of ‘66 will celebrate their “75th Happy Birthday Wishes” at The Taste of Wisconsin Jazz Tent on Friday, July 28, at 7 p.m.. Look for the red, white, and blue balloons. It will be held at the Taste of Wisconsin at Kenosha’s lakefront, which has free entry and you can buy local foods, treats and special drinks.

For more information see the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ groups/832010226919220/

Bradford Class of ‘68

The class’ 55th reunion will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Stella’s Casa Capri (2129 Birch Road), staring with a cash bar from 5-6 p.m., followed by a buffet from 6-8 p.m. featuring pizza, appetizers and desserts; Music by Trip begins at 8 p.m.

Cost: $30/person; Registration deadline extended to July 18.

Make check payable to Bradford Class of ‘68 and send to: Sue (Bundy) Sereno (ph: 262/6524379), 4206 45th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53144

If you do not plan to attend the reunion but would like to keep our class website going, please send a check to the above address, noting that it is for the web site.

Contact: Margie (Cantrell) Hannes, 262-496-9393 cell or 262-859-9396 home, or reach out via email, mhannes65@gmail.com.

On Facebook at the Bradford ‘68 Kenosha Class website: https:// www.bradford68.com/class_index.cfm.

Bradford class of ‘85

The class will hold a mini, casual 38th class reunion on Saturday, July 29, at Petrifying Springs Biergarten, starting at 2 p.m. until the park closes at 8 p.m. No carry-ins allowed. Tables in the Biergarten on a first come, first served basis. No RSVP is necessar.

Use online link to leave comments on whether you can attend: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094188662723.

St. Joseph Class of ‘63

The St. Joseph High School 1963 graduates’ 60th year class reunion will be held at Casa Capri in Kenosha, on Aug. 12, starting at 5 p.m.

Those interested on attending are asked to contact: Katie Wojtak, 6906 Fifth Ave., Kenosha, WI. 53143; email khwojtak@icloud.com; or phone 262-658-2769.

Bradford Class of ‘78

The 45th class reunion will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Kenosha Brewing Company (4017 80th Street). It will start at 6 p.m. with a buffet served indoors until 8 p.m. There will be a cash bar, band at 7 p.m., performing outdoors on the KBC lighted patio. Tickets: $15 cash/person at the door.

Bradford Class of ‘61

An 80th birthday party weekend will start with an ice breaker on Friday, Aug. 25, at 5 p.m., at Casa Capri (2129 Birch Road), followed by party on Saturday, Aug. 26, with 5 p.m. cocktails and 6 p.m. dinner service at Kenosha Country Club (500 13th Ave.).

Visit the class website to register and pay: www.bradford61.com

Tremper Class of ‘78

The 45th class reunion will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Kenosha Brewing Company, 4017 80th St., starting at 6 p.m. There will be grazing charcuterie, assorted desserts, late night pizza, and a cash bar.

The cost is $30 per person. Venmo: Tremper Class Mogensen, put name of attendees in memo line; or by check payable to Tremper Class of 1978, and mail to Betsy Stoebig, 11281 84th St., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158.

Bradford Class of ‘73

The class’ 50th reunion will be held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16. It will begin with a 6 p.m. ice breaker on Friday at Kenosha Brewing Co (4017 80th Street), with no reservations required. It is a cash bar with food available off the menu at your own expense.

The reunion will be Saturday, Sept. 16, at Stella’s Casa Capri (2129 Birch Road), starting with a 5 p.m. cash bar with snacks and a silent auction. It will be follwoed by a 6:30 p.m. buffet featuring pizza, chicken wings, salad and homemade desserts.

Reservations required. Carpooling suggested, due to limited avail-ability of parking spaces. Contact: Randy Vaccaro, 262 551-0510. The class website is www.bradford73.com.

Bradford Class of ‘58

The class 65th reunion will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Stella’s Casa Capri (2129 Birch Road), from noon to 4 p.m.

Cost: $25/per person for family style dinner and cash bar; Reservation deadline is Aug. 1.

Contacts: Juanita Jornt Becker, 262-222-3233, rbecker40@ wi.r.com; Judy Michelen Maegaard, 262-657-5538; Beth Covelli Wade, gewade70@yahoo.com; or Connie Bruch McCurdy, 262-652-9550 Class website: Bradford High School Class of 1958, Kenosha, WI.

2024 REUNIONS

Bradford Class of ‘57

The Reunion Committee has reserved Stella’s Casa Capri (2129 Birch Road) for the reunion, to be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

More details to come. Do you have a reunion coming up? Let us know about it and we’ll get out the word. Send the information to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.