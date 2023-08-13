Bradford Class of ‘78

The 45th class reunion will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Kenosha Brewing Company (4017 80th Street). It will start at 6 p.m. with a buffet served indoors until 8 p.m. There will be a cash bar, band at 7 p.m., performing outdoors on the KBC lighted patio. Tickets: $15 cash/person at the door.

Bradford Class of ‘61

An 80th birthday party weekend will start with an ice breaker on Friday, Aug. 25, at 5 p.m., at Casa Capri (2129 Birch Road), followed by party on Saturday, Aug. 26, with 5 p.m. cocktails and 6 p.m. dinner service at Kenosha Country Club (500 13th Ave.).

Visit the class website to register and pay: www.bradford61.com

Tremper Class of ‘78

The 45th class reunion will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Kenosha Brewing Company, 4017 80th St., starting at 6 p.m. There will be grazing charcuterie, assorted desserts, late night pizza, and a cash bar.

The cost is $30 per person. Venmo: Tremper Class Mogensen, put name of attendees in memo line; or by check payable to Tremper Class of 1978, and mail to Betsy Stoebig, 11281 84th St., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158.

Bradford Class of 1951

The 72st anniversary reunion of Kenosha’s Mary D. Bradford Class of 1951 will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Birchwood Grill at 7515 125th Ave. (south side of Highway 50 across from Brat Stop-Parkway Chateau) at noon with a dutch treat luncheon. Organizers request a $5 contribution per attendee to cover costs.

The reunion will run from noon to 4 p.m.

Those planning to attend are asked to respond to Larry Boyd, 7716 33rd Ave., Kenosha, Wis. 53142 by Sept. 1.

Bradford Class of ‘73

The class’ 50th reunion will be held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16. It will begin with a 6 p.m. ice breaker on Friday at Kenosha Brewing Co (4017 80th Street), with no reservations required. It is a cash bar with food available off the menu at your own expense.

The reunion will be Saturday, Sept. 16, at Stella’s Casa Capri (2129 Birch Road), starting with a 5 p.m. cash bar with snacks and a silent auction. It will be follwoed by a 6:30 p.m. buffet featuring pizza, chicken wings, salad and homemade desserts.

Reservations required. Carpooling suggested, due to limited avail-ability of parking spaces. Contact: Randy Vaccaro, 262 551-0510. The class website is www.bradford73.com.

Salem Central High Class of ‘68

The ’68 Class of Central High School will celebrate it’s 55th reunion on Sept. 16, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Jeddy’s Bar, County X, 1660 240 Ave, Brighton. They are looking for classmates that attended their freshman year (1964) at CHS but had to transfer to Kenosha as they lived east of I-94. There will be DJ music, cash bar and sub sandwiches served picnic style; bring an appetizer if possible, chips and dips provided. Dress for the weather. $10/person. RSVP by aug. 10.

Contact Carol DeBell (mracad@hotmail.com) at 262-889-4343 (leave a message) or Cheri Rossow Spinler at 262-843-2018

Bradford Class of ‘58

The class 65th reunion will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Stella’s Casa Capri (2129 Birch Road), from noon to 4 p.m.

Cost: $25/per person for family style dinner and cash bar; Reservation deadline is Aug. 1.

Contacts: Juanita Jornt Becker, 262-222-3233, rbecker40@ wi.r.com; Judy Michelen Maegaard, 262-657-5538; Beth Covelli Wade, gewade70@yahoo.com; or Connie Bruch McCurdy, 262-652-9550 Class website: Bradford High School Class of 1958, Kenosha, WI.

2024 REUNIONS

Bradford Class of ‘57

The Reunion Committee has reserved Stella’s Casa Capri (2129 Birch Road) for the reunion, to be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

More details to come. Do you have a reunion coming up? Let us know about it and we’ll get out the word. Send the information to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.

Bradford Class of ‘59

The class’ 65th reunion will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at STella’s Casa Capri, 2129 Burch Road. The Committee sent post cards to all classmates in early July 2023. More information will be available in April 2024. If you have a question, an address change or information, please reach out to a committee member.

Contacts: Rita Savaglio Bisciglia, 262-948-1668 or Marilyn Carlson Dunham, email: mdbradford59@gmail.com