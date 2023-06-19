Bradford/Tremper ‘66

Bradford/Tremper Classmates of ‘66 will celebrate their “75th Happy Birthday Wishes” at The Taste of Wisconsin Jazz Tent on Friday, July 28, at 7 p.m.. Look for the red, white, and blue balloons. It will be held at the Taste of Wisconsin at Kenosha’s lakefront, which has free entry and you can buy local foods, treats and special drinks. For more information see the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/832010226919220/permalink/5873422062777986/?mibextid=UUgoR4.