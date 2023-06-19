Bradford/Tremper ‘66
Bradford/Tremper Classmates of ‘66 will celebrate their “75th Happy Birthday Wishes” at The Taste of Wisconsin Jazz Tent on Friday, July 28, at 7 p.m.. Look for the red, white, and blue balloons. It will be held at the Taste of Wisconsin at Kenosha’s lakefront, which has free entry and you can buy local foods, treats and special drinks. For more information see the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/832010226919220/permalink/5873422062777986/?mibextid=UUgoR4.
St. Joseph Class of ’63
The St. Joseph High School 1963 graduates’ 60th year class reunion will be held at Casa Capri in Kenosha, on Aug. 12, 2023, starting at 5 p.m.
Those interested on attending are asked to contact: Katie Wojtak, 6906 Fifth Ave., Kenosha, WI. 53143; email khwojtak@icloud.com; or phone 262-658-2769.
People are also reading…
Do you have a reunion coming up? Let us know about it and we’ll get out the word. Send the information to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.