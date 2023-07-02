Robert and Alice Hornby of Kenosha marked 70th wedding anniversary last week.

Robert Hornby met Alice Schmidt on a blind date at the Dutch Maid. They were married on June 27, 1953, at the First United Methodist Church.

Alice was born in Racine and has had a presence in Kenosha since marriage. Robert was born in Viroqua, Wis., and has had a presence in Kenosha for almost 80 years.

They have two children: Deborah (Khalid) Ansari currently lives in Black Mountain, N.C.; and Ronald Hornby is a lifelong resident of Kenosha. They have three grand- children and one great-grandchild.

Robert worked at American Motors, United Way and most recently ran Kenosha’s Senior Aides Program until his retirement in 1996.

Alice was a den mother and Robert was active as a Scout leader for 25 years.

Their keys for a successful and lasting relationship? Staying active! They were advanced square dancers and were members of the Allemande Club for many years. They enjoyed camping, swimming, jogging, cruising around the globe, flying planes … yes, Alice too!