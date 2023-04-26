Rodrick Lee Bates Sr., 21, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping, child abuse (intentionally cause harm), battery, criminal damage to property, resisting or obstructing an officer, and burglary of a building or dwelling.
Rodrick Lee Bates Sr.
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 30-year-old Kenosha woman is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly burglarizing a home and neglecting her children.
Two Kenosha golf businesses are collaborating to help bring their new concepts to the Kenosha golfing scene.
UPDATED: Kenosha Police Department investigating early Sunday morning homicide; not seen as public safety threat
The Kenosha Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning homicide at an apartment building in the 1600 block of 60th Street.
The search is on for a very special little bear. A Goodwill in Tennessee has put out a plea after a stuffed tie-dye bear from Build-A-Bear was…
An additional 5 million square feet of Uline warehousing could be coming to Kenosha over the next five years, with four new buildings planned …