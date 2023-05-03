“To have homework, or to not have homework? That is the question,” is not what Hamlet asked in the famous William Shakespeare soliloquy, but that was the question for Kenosha Unified Superintendent Jeffrey Weiss Tuesday morning as he was tasked with picking a bill to approve for Alyson Greig’s fourth grade enrichment students at Roosevelt Elementary.

The class has been learning about the legislative process by crafting and revising bills pertaining to homework for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year. After a round of committee meetings and seven presentations, two bills were selected-- one pro-homework, and one anti-homework --to move forward in the process.

The students who authored the two bills participated in two Senate hearings. The senate, composed of parents, administrators, other teachers and the instructional coach, questioned students on their research, the language of their bills and suggestions for revisions.

" This has been mostly student led engagement, so this was really a project where I, as the teacher, took step back and allowed the students to work on it and allowed them to put as much time as they wanted into it," Grieg said. "So they were working on this at home (and) they were practicing during recess."

Tuesday morning, it all came down to Weiss’ decision. He, along with Roosevelt principal Jered Kotarak, Kenosha Unified School Board members Mary Modder and Todd Price and School Board president Yolanda Adams, listened to the two bill presentations.

At the end of each presentation, Weiss and his colleagues asked questions to the students, such as "What's the purpose of homework?" and "Do you see a relationship between practicing for sports and practicing for tests or reading?"

When all presentations were concluded, Weiss discussed the bills with the panel and came to a final decision: The bill for no homework would be signed into law by him, contingent on the addition of an amendment that read, "We the people of room 210 declare that work is to be completed during school hours when possible. Teachers and or Roosevelt staff members will make an effort to allow us to complete our assignments in school. Students may take home any work they'd like to complete, but this will be at their discretion and the discretion of their teacher."

Nearly all the class voted in support of the amendment, and the bill passed.

"I'm really, really impressed with everybody's presentations," Weiss said. "The thought that you put into your presentations and your research was very well done. This is stuff I don't see in fourth grade."

This was the first year Greig had conducted this type of lesson.

This is amazing," Greig said. "It's really just something special to see a whole year of learning and growth and then this big, huge project in the end where they really get to show what they know (and) show what they learned and just really be proud of it."

Student reflections

After the amended bill passed, students who presented said they felt it was a fair decision.

"I'd just like to say overall this has been a really fun project," Delaney Erickson said.

The students also learned how to create arguments and counter-arguments.

"One of my main strategies was finding things in their bills that I could turn around," said fourth-grader Evelina Xiong.

Students involved in the presentations took away a few valuable lessons Tuesday morning, most notably that it is possible to have friendships while sharing dissenting opinions.

"It was a very special things that brought many opinions into the light," said fourth-grader William Stanley. "It shoes that we don't always have to have the same opinions to be friends."

The students also said it is possible to "do great things" as kids.

"I cannot deny that we are kids, but just because we are kids does not mean that we can't do great things," said fourth-grader Emma Aviles. "And this experience has (taught) me that we can share our opinions (and) we can change something in the world. Just because you may be a bit littler than any (politician), you can still do something in the world."

Above all, the students said they had fun with the project, and would want to do something similar again.

"I think (the experience) has made us a lot better friends," Stanley said. "Some of us don't really play with each other all the time, but eventually... all of us started becoming a lot better friends. This experience was 100% fun and 100% awesomeness."