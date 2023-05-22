Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Emma Jackson of Kenosha, Kayle Maurer of Union Grove and Karenna Schick of Silver Lake have been named to the spring 2023 academic dean’s list at Cedarville University. They had to post a 3.5 grade point average of higher with a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Four Kenosha County area students made the university’s spring academic dean’s honor list with grade point averages of 3.75 or higher: Boyle McKinley of Twin Lakes, Eric Saunders of Union Grove, Brady Schick of Silver Lake, and Ethan Swanson of Kenosha.

Regis College

WESTON, Mass. — Riley McMahon of Union Grove graduated with a Master of Arts degree in Strategic Communication from Regis College during May 6 commencement exercises.

Ripon College

RIPON — Zacharias Olstinske of Burlington graduated on May 14 from Ripon College. He majored in Politics and Government and Economics, with minors in American Studies and Law and Society.

Olivet Nazarene

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Austin Eifert of Trevor and Katie Engle of Kenosha have been named to the spring 2023 academic dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University, with grade point averages of 3.50 or higher.

Lawrence University

APPLETON — Jacob Charon of Kenosha, a senior right fielder, was an all-conference selection for the second consecutive season at Lawrence University, earning the second team. Charon ranked second in the conference with a .483 batting average and was limited to just 16 games due to injury. Charon pounded out four doubles, one triple, seven homers, 33 RBIs and scored 17 runs in those 16 contests. He also swiped nine bases. Charon, already the school’s career home run leader entering the season, now has 31 for his career. A 2022 American Baseball Coaches Association All-American, Charon broke the school’s career RBI record during the season and now has 134.

Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Bethany Hathcock, of Silver Lake, was graduated from Bob Jones University on Friday, May 5, with a Master of Arts degree in Intercultural Studies.

Carson-Newman

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — McKenna Hall of Bristol was named to the spring 2023 academic dean’s list at Carson-Newman University, for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher with 12 or more credit hours.

UW-Madison

MADISON — Daria Zikel of Kenosha, who is majoring in Psychology, has been named recipient of the Hilldale Undergraduate/Faculty Research Fellowship at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The fellowships give junior and senior students the opportunity to undertake their own research project in collaboration with UW-Madison faculty or staff. Undergraduates receive $3,000 and their faculty/staff advisor receives $1,000.