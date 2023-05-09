Herb Kohl Foundation

Abigail Proctor of Pleasant Prairie has been named recipient of a 2023 Student Excellence and Initiative award as a Student Excellence Scholar by the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation.

Mariella Sanchez-Meldahl of Kenosha, who attends Lakeview Technical Academy, and Gabriel Johnson of Kenosha, who attends Kenosha eSchool, have been named recipients of 2023 Student Excellence and Initiative awards as a Student Initiative Scholar by the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation.

Dawn Clayton of Kenosha, who teaches at Hillcrest School, has been named a Teacher Fellow award recipient by the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation.

Ripon College

RIPON — Rachel Travis, a Class of 2025 student from Burlington, has been inaugurated into Ripon College’s new chapter of the Triota Honor Society. Travis is majoring in biology with a minor in women’s gender and sexuality studies at the college. Triota (Iota Iota Iota) is the National Women’s and Gender Studies Honor Society. Honored students must have a grade point average of at least 3.0, related coursework, and have complted at least eight credits of coursework in the related field.

Valerie Bruce, a Class of 2025 music education major from Pleasant Prairie, performed with the Ripon College Chamber singers during their spring tour on April 20 in Ripon.

Levi Keen of Twin Lakes and Zacharias Olstinske of Burlington each received an award during the April 19 Ripon College awards convocation to recognize outstanding merit and acehivement among students and faculty members.

UW-Madison

MADISON — Aiden Moore and Joyce Riphagen of Kenosha were inducted on April 15 into the University of Wisconsin-Madison chapter of the Phi Beta Kappa academic society. The chapter, founded in 1899, seeks of honor students who rigorously explore the scienes, arts and humanities.

UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATHER — Core Miller of Mount Pleasant and Makayla Fedler of Salem were part of the UW-Whitewater production of “Macbeth” April 25-30 at the Barnett Theatre in the Greehill Center of the Arts in Whitewater. Miller, who is studying theater, portrayed the role of Donalbain/Young Siward. Fedler, who is studying theater, portrayed the roll of First Witch.