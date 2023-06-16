SALEM - It's a different day and age in the world of college sports.

With the new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals for the collegiate athletes, money can be rolling in by the hundreds of thousands and even millions for some of these top-notch players.

Well, 2019 Westosha Central graduate Jaeden Zackery is one of those top-notch players, and his "brand" continues to grow, as he enters his third season with the Eagles as their starting point guard.

But Zackery returned to his original grade school, Salem, Thursday afternoon for a youth basketball camp featuring 4th-12th graders, he could've easily kept the money.

The $75 registration fee was paid by more than 40 boy campers and 15 girl campers, meaning if "JZ" wanted to keep the money he worked hard to earn, he could have.

But that's not who Zackery tries to be.

He's a kid that cares about giving back to the community that raised him, and that includes local schools and businesses, like 75th Street Inn, a Salem restaurant that gave each camper $10 off their next meal.

And there was The Sandlots of Salem, a local bar/restaurant known around the area for softball leagues and other sports tournaments.

For JZ's dad Marcus, it's about giving back to the local youth and teaching them how to play the game of basketball the right way.

"