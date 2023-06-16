SALEM - It's a different day and age in the world of college sports.

With the new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals for the collegiate athletes, money can be rolling in by the hundreds of thousands and even millions for some of these top-notch players.

Well, 2019 Westosha Central graduate Jaeden Zackery is one of those top-notch players, and his "brand" continues to grow, as he enters his third season with the Eagles as their starting point guard.

But Zackery returned to his original grade school, Salem, Thursday afternoon for a youth basketball camp featuring 4th-12th graders, he could've easily kept the money.

The $75 registration fee was paid by more than 40 boy campers and 15 girl campers, meaning if "JZ" wanted to keep the money he worked hard to earn, h